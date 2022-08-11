European Championships live stream: how to watch Munich 2022 online for free – athletics, gymnastics, rowing, cycling and more

It seems like yesterday that they were on top of the world, but Karsten Warholm, Marcell Jacobs and Dina Asher-Smith all have questions to answer and critics to silence at the European Championships. This is only the second edition of the multi-sport jamboree but it may also be the last of its kind, with athletics set to make a break for it once the final medals have been handed out. Here's how to watch a free 2022 European Championships live stream wherever you are right now.

Warholm, who broke the 400m hurdles world record last summer, hopes to get back on top after finishing 7th at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July. He and Asher-Smith, who took bronze in the 200m in Oregon but had to completely sit out the recent Commonwealth Games, have had their seasons curtailed by injuries. Meanwhile, Olympic 100m champion Jacobs has been dealing with illness, and pulled out of the 100m semi-finals at the same event, after running a 10.04-second heat.

Of course, it's not all about the athletics in Munich, which is effectively also the 2022 European Championships for artistic gymnastics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, BMX freestyle, mountain biking, road cycling, track cycling, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, and triathlon. Laura Kenny and Tom Pidcock will be two of the star attractions on two wheels, though home favorite Lisa Brennauer will be looking to make her mark in what's set to be the final act of a stellar 14-year career.

With nearly 5,000 elite athletes set to battle for 177 European titles across 12 disciplines, it's set to be one of the biggest sports events of the summer. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 European Championships live stream wherever you are.

We've gone into more detail below, but you'll be able to live stream the Munich 2022 European Championships for FREE in loads of countries in Europe, including:

Remember that if you're abroad right now, you can tune into your home coverage by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch European Championships: live stream Munich 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers can watch the 2022 European Championships for FREE in the UK, with the event being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Coverage typically begins at 9am BST, and continues into the evenings. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a European Championships free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Watch a European Championships live stream from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a European Championships live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a European Championships live stream from anywhere

How to watch European Championships: live stream FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Irish sports fans can watch the 2022 European Championships for free via terrestrial broadcaster RTE (opens in new tab). Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a European Championships free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.

Can you watch the 2022 European Championships in the US, Canada and Australia?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 European Championships in the US, Canada or Australia at the time of writing.

However, in some countries, select events are being live streamed on the Munich 2022 YouTube channel (opens in new tab), the European Championships Facebook page (opens in new tab), and the European Championships Dailymotion channel (opens in new tab).

Unfortunately, at the time of publication, a full breakdown of the events that will be live streamed on the platforms and where they'll be available hasn't been provided.

Another alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 European Championships schedule and events

