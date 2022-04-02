Duke vs North Carolina live stream: how to watch March Madness 2022 online from anywhere

One of the fiercest rivalries in North American sports finally gets the platform it deserves, as Duke and North Carolina, two institutions that are eight miles away from each other but worlds apart, face off in the March Madness Final Four. It could also be the very last game of Mike Krzyzewski's incomparable 42-year reign. Read on as we explain how to get a Duke vs North Carolina live stream and watch March Madness 2022 online no matter where you are.

The Tar Heels ruined Coach K's final home game in March, winning 94-81 to stun the Cameron Indoor Stadium into silence. This will be Krzyzewski's 13th Final Four appearance, another record. He looked destined to head off into retirement with a sixth national championship. Until Duke drew NCU.

Nothing can make or break a team quite like a date with an arch-rival, and that goes two-fold for the Blue Devils, for whom defeat doesn't bear thinking about.

Hubert Davis wasn't supposed to do this good a job this soon for North Carolina, who have the most impressive resume at this year's March Madness. The Tar Heels have beaten reigning champions Baylor, the most decorated team in NCAA history UCLA, and this year's Cinderella, Saint Peter's.

This is about as personal as it can get, so follow our guide below to tune into a Duke vs North Carolina live stream and watch March Madness online from anywhere - including some great ways to catch all the NCAA hoops action for free online in certain countries.

How to watch Duke vs North Carolina: live stream March Madness online in the US without cable

Duke vs North Carolina is being shown on TBS, which is televising every remaining game of the tournament. Tip-off is set for 8.49pm ET / 5.49pm PT on Saturday. If you have the channel on cable, you're all set. Watch March Madness 2022 without cable As TBS is included in both the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV's Orange package and its Blue package, whichever you choose you can watch March Madness with Sling. Right now, there's a $10 discount for your first month. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. And as there's no contract, you can cancel at any time. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes TBS, as well as more than 100 other top channels on plans starting at $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the US right now? You can watch a Duke vs North Carolina live stream just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to live stream Duke vs North Carolina from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Duke vs North Carolina from anywhere

How to watch Duke vs North Carolina: live stream March Madness basketball for FREE in the UK

College basketball fans in the UK can watch Duke vs North Carolina on ESPN Player, the network giant's international streaming-only service, which is showing every single moment of March Madness. A subscription costs £9.99 per month or £69.99 per year, and whichever package you choose there's an ESPN Player 7-day FREE trial to take advantage of. Prepare to lose some sleep though, with tip-off scheduled for 1.49pm BST on Saturday night - remember, Duke vs North Carolina is on straight after the first National Semifinal. Both games are also being shown on BT Sport. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch every March Madness game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Duke vs North Carolina: live stream March Madness basketball for FREE in Australia

Hoops fans Down Under can watch all of the March Madness action on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, with Duke vs North Carolina set to tip off at 10.49am AEST on Sunday morning. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial

How to live stream Duke vs North Carolina and watch March Madness online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Duke vs North Carolina and the rest of March Madness on TSN, with tip-off set for 8.49pm ET / 5.49pm PT on Saturday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Duke vs North Carolina live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.