Arsenal vs Leicester live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Arsenal and Leicester look like two clubs heading in opposite directions at the moment, and it's with a degree of trepidation that the Foxes visit the Emirates. Brendan Rodgers' men squandered a two-goal lead to kick off their campaign with a disappointing draw, and fans are growing increasingly concerned about the club's direction. Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba, meanwhile, have inspired Gunners fans to dream again. Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Leicester online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

Arsenal vs Leicester live stream Date: Saturday, August 13 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST / 2am NZST Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | FuboTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Arsenal had to work hard for a 2-0 victory against Palace in the Premier League curtain-raiser, but it was a promising start. Jesus, Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko all impressed on their Premier League debuts for the club, but the Brazilian forward would have been disappointed not to be on the scoresheet.

He'll be looking to cause havoc against a Leicester backline that's still getting Danny Ward up to speed after the shock departure of club legend and former captain Kasper Schmeichel. Rampant speculation about star center-back Wesley Fofana can't be making matters any easier.

Rodgers' decision to use only one of his five allotted substitutions last weekend invited heavy criticism, particularly as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was the team's standout performer. His departure gave Brentford's midfielders the freedom of Filbert Way, and the Foxes paid the price.

This may only be the second game of the season, but Leicester isn't a happy club at the moment, and the pressure is piling on Rodgers. Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs Leicester live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Arsenal vs Leicester in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Arsenal vs Leicester from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch an Arsenal vs Leicester Premier League live stream in the UK?

Arsenal vs Leicester is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Arsenal vs Leicester on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are also being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Arsenal vs Leicester live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Arsenal vs Leicester on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$14.99 each month if you sign up for the CA$179.93 yearly plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Leicester on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Arsenal vs Leicester on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2am NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Arsenal vs Leicester: live stream Premier League online in India