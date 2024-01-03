New year, new vacuum - check out Shark’s January deals before it’s too late

With January deals on Shark’s range of vacuum cleaners, you can leave dirt and dust in 2023 and welcome 2024 with spotless surfaces.

If one of your new year resolutions is to do a better job of keeping your home clean, a new vacuum could be an invaluable purchase – and right now you can pick up some great deals on Shark’s range of top-rated cleaning machines.

We rank Shark’s vacuums as some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, and we’ve spotted some excellent Shark vacuum deals at retailers in both the US and the UK.

If you’re in the US, Target and Walmart have unmissable offers on trusted Shark models, including the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which has dropped from just $299.99 to $159 at Walmart, a huge saving of $140.99. If you’re in the UK Amazon has some fantastic limited-time offers, too.

Below you can find a list of the best Shark vacuum deals that are live right now – but if you’re keen to snag a bargain you won’t want to hang about, as these offers won’t be available for long.

Best US Shark deals

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Target

Save $50 - Shark’s Matrix robot model is a smart hands-free vacuum that can be controlled with Google Assistant and Alexa. Its versatile surface detection means that it can pick up debris on carpets and harder floors while detecting and avoiding objects in its path. It can also return to its base station to charge itself mid-clean, before resuming cleaning where it left off.

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Target

Shark’s stick vacuums are known for versatile cleaning, and the Rocket Ultra-Light vacuum is no exception. Thanks to its swivel steering mechanism you can get to those hard-to-reach places with ease, and you can quickly convert it to a handheld vac for cleaning furniture or stairs.

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $299.99 now $159 at Walmart

The Cordless Stick Pro Combines powerful suction with a runtime of 40 minutes, and boasts Shark’s PowerFins brushroll for tangle-free cleaning, plus the brand’s IQ smart display with accurate readouts on performance and runtime. And with a massive $140 off, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Best UK Shark deals

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £299 at Amazon

Record-low price - The Stratos is Shark's most powerful cordless vacuum, and uses Clean Sense IQ to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. This January deal brings it down to a record-low price, saving you 25% on a great model which earned 4.5 stars in our Shark Stratos Cordless review.

Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £249.99 now £179 at Amazon

At just £1 over its lowest price ever, this limited-time offer is a fantastic deal that saves you 28%. Shark’s Stratos Cordless vacuum cleaner can be transformed into a handheld vacuum, and comes with three attachments to tackle a variety of cleaning jobs.

Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was £429.99 now £250 at Amazon

This versatile upright vacuum features an enhanced brush-roll design, which lifts and removes hair without becoming tangled, as well as Shark's anti-odor technology. In our 4.5 star review, we said the only drawbacks were that the stretch hose falls short for reaching into the corners of the ceiling and debris becomes trapped at the top of the dust cup. This deal isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen – it’s been reduced to £219 in the past – but this is still a huge saving.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £349.99 now £199 at Amazon

Another limited-time offer from Amazon is this deal on the Detect Pro Cordless vacuum, which includes smart cleaning heads that adapt to different floor types. It offers a generous runtime of 60 minutes, and has a removable battery that you can swap out for extended cleaning sessions.

If you've got some festive money left to spend, we have a best after-Christmas sales in the US guide and a best January sales 2024 roundup for the UK.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!