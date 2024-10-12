Last chance: the Dyson V8 is selling like hot cakes for just AU$399 during Prime Day

The second Prime Day sale of the year is nearly done, ending on Sunday, October 13 at 11:59pm AEDT. And while we were going gaga over the Dyson Airwrap dropping to a record-low price of AU$499, another Dyson has been stealing the show.

It's the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner that has been selling really fast. We've tracked the bestsellers since the start of the sale and we've noticed that our readers have been snapping up Dyson's current base model (the V7 has been discontinued). According to our data, TechRadar readers have purchased about a dozen Dyson V8 stick vaccuums in just a few days. Amazon agrees too – as per the online retailer's own number-crunching, it's currently the #6 bestseller in the Homes category, following the likes of the Scrub Daddy sponge and The Pink Stuff cleaners.

And no wonder, because the Dyson V8 has been half price through the duration of the Prime Big Deal Days sale – just AU$399 (down from AU$799) for those who don't follow prices. Even our #1 pick of the best cordless stick vacuum cleaners – the Shark Cordless Detect Pro with Auto-Empty System at its best price – isn't selling as much. To be fair, it is almost double the price – but well worth the investment, just sayin'. Still, if you don't want to spend a lot of money and need a vacuum that will clean a small home in one go, the Dyson V8 is up to the task – grab one before the sale ends!

Prime exclusive Dyson V8: was $799 now $399 at Amazon AU Save AU$400

It's not the lowest price we've ever seen – it was AU$359 not that long ago at Big W – but it's still a very decent 50% off at Amazon. And you'll get free and fast delivery too. While we can hope this will be cheaper during Black Friday, there are no guarantees. Made to handle almost any cleaning scenario, this model comes with the Hair Screw Tool, the main Motorbar cleaning head and two other attachments. That's a fair bundle.

As already mentioned, the Dyson V8 is currently the British brand's base cordless vacuum cleaner model. While it's not the exact original version that launched way back 2016 – Dyson has made some tweaks – the specs are pretty much the same.

You'll only get a maximum of 40 minutes of runtime with non-motorised attachments (like the crevice tool and the dusting brush) and a little less when using the Motorbar cleaning head. Still, that's usually enough to vacuum the floors of the average one-bedroom Aussie home.

Having the Hair Screw Tool means it's going to be a lot easier to suck up hair and fur without tangles, so less maintenance of the attachments are needed. And there's ample suction power here (115 air watts) generated by the 110,000rpm motor inside the V8. Sure, it's not as powerful as the newer Dyson cordless vacuums (the Gen5detect, for example, has 262AW of power), but for the usual vacuuming jobs, that's plenty.

In our 4-star Dyson V8 review, we called it out for its affordability, versatile design and impressive suction for an older model. But if this offer isn't as enticing to you as it has been to several of our other readers, take a look at the other Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals that we've dug up.