Hurry! Dyson’s most powerful stick vac is just AU$999 on the official store
Rare Gen5detect deal gets you AU$550 off, direct from Dyson
Keep the dust bunnies at bay with this powerful performer – Dyson’s latest cordless vacuum, the Dyson Gen5detect, has scored a big saving of 36% off its RRP. While we’ve seen it for a slightly lower price on eBay before, this is the lowest we’ve seen it on Dyson’s own website, so you can nab this stick vacuum directly from its maker.
Originally launched back in October 2022, this cordless vacuum is a versatile option – not only are you getting an upright stick vacuum to keep all your floors clean, but it can also transform into a handheld vacuum to get into all those nooks, crannies and hard-to-reach surfaces.
Was:
AU$1,549
Now: AU$999 on Dyson (save AU$550)
Overview: Having a hefty price tag is a big barrier to purchasing this vacuum, so a discount of AU$550 is very welcome. Keeping in style with other Dyson vacuums, the Gen5detect offers a versatile solution for maintaining your home’s cleanliness with the option to use it as either an upright stick vacuum or as a handheld one. Additionally, while its larger size makes it heavier than other entries in Dyson’s cordless vacuum range, it packs in a larger battery, so you can keep cleaning for longer before it needs to be popped back on the charger.
Key features: 0.77L dust bin, whole-machine HEPA filtration system, weighs 3.5kg, suction power up to 262 AW, 70 minute runtime, handheld and stick vacuum options, accessories include three different cleaning heads, a wall dock and the handheld nozzle attachment.
Product launched: October 13, 2022 in Australia
Price history: We have seen a discount on this vacuum as recently as Amazon Prime Day on July 11, 2023, where we saw it drop by a modest 16% for Prime members. While this price drop to under AU$1,000 is better than that offering, it’s still not the lowest price it's ever been – back during eBay Plus Weekend, this stick vacuum got a few extra coupons, dropping its price down to just AU$924 for a short while on Dyson’s eBay store page.
Price comparison: The Good Guys: AU$999 | Dyson eBay: AU$1,260 | JB Hi-Fi: AU$1,549
Reviews consensus: While initial appearances make it seem like the Dyson Gen5detect hasn’t changed much from other stick vacuums on offer from Dyson, it does make some very welcome adjustments. Instead of using a trigger to turn it on and off, it has a power button for control. Additionally, it’s also pretty quiet despite its power and size, with the Gen5detect’s auto mode performing quieter than that of the Dyson V15 Detect.
One downside is that it’s pretty heavy – while this vacuum is a stand out when it comes to performance and battery life, it weighs a little more than other stick vacuums out there including the Dyson V15 Detect and the Samsung Bespoke Jet.
Buy it if: You want a thorough vacuum cleaner. Not only will you be able to see how well you’re cleaning up, but the Dyson Gen5detect is also so powerful that it can even suck up viruses. Plus with the selection of cleaning heads and a whole-machine HEPA filter, you’ll be able to give your whole home a really thorough clean.
Don’t buy if: You prefer a lightweight vacuum cleaner. Weighing in at 3.5kg, it's one of the heavier stick vacuums out there, especially when compared to others in Dyson’s range. If you want something a bit lighter, the Dyson V15 Detect is a lighter option at just 3.1kg, though you will compromise on suction power and runtime.
The Dyson Gen5detect Complete has also picked up a AU$550 discount directly from its maker. While you’ll pay a little more at AU$1,049, you’ll be nabbing it in the Prussian blue and rich copper colour combo exclusive to the site, and it comes with three extra accessories and Dyson’s Floor Dok Multi.
