Home Depot's huge Presidents' Day sale – $1,000 off appliances, tools and more

It's here. It's officially Presidents' Day, and the highly anticipated 2025 Home Depot Presidents' Day sale is live. The retailer has massive discounts on major appliances, tools, furniture, and more, with over $1,000 in savings. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've combed Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale and hand-picked the seven best offers.



• Shop Home Depot's full Presidents' Day sale



Home Depot is one of the most popular retailers during Presidents' Day sales, thanks to impressive price cuts on big-ticket items, including major appliances. You can save up to 30% off refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines from brands like LG, Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. Plus, you can save an additional $450 off select appliances. Other stand-out offers from Home Depot include up to $150 off best-selling tools and accessories, 30% off furniture and decor, and 50% off bathroom vanities.



Below, you'll find links to Home Depot's most popular Presidents' Day sale categories, followed by the top deals on appliances, tools, furniture, vacuums, and more. Keep in mind that Home Depot's sale ends tonight at Midnight, which means you have just hours left to score incredible offers.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale – the top 7 deals

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: save up to 35% on major appliances

Home Depot's Presidents' Day appliance sale is its most popular offer, with up to 35% off major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also save up to an additional $450 when you spend $2,996 or more on select appliances.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: 35% off furniture, mattresses, and decor

Furniture is another popular Presidents' Day sales category, and Home Depot is offering up to 35% off, which includes beds, dressers, TV consoles, couches, decor, and more. You'll also find big savings on mattresses from brands like Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Beautyrest.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: up to $200 off select tools and accessories

You can save up to $200 on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's Presidents' Day deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee getting in on the action, there are some particularly impressive savings up for grabs right now.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: save up to 30% off storage solutions

If you're still looking to get organized in the new year, Home Depot's Presidents' Day storage sale includes up to 30% off garage, closet, and laundry solutions to containers, shelving, baskets, and more.

Home Depot President's Day sale: save up to 50% on robot and upright vacuums

If you're looking to save on vacuums, Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale offers up to 50% off a wide range of vacuums, which include robot, upright, and cordless vacuums from brands like Dyson, Shark, Hoover, and Samsung.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: up to 25% off small appliances

Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale offers up to 25% off small appliances, including air fryers, coffee makers, toasters, and blenders from popular brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart, and more. You can also save on bigger kitchen appliances that are only found at Home Depot, like ice makers, commercial-size griddles, and espresso makers.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: patio furniture deals starting at $299

You can gear up for spring with Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale, which includes a wide selection of patio furniture with prices starting at just $299. You can save on chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more.

