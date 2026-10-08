Dyson’s new door-to-door service promises a ‘spa day’ for your vacuum, with a full inspection, deep-clean, and repairs to get it back in shape

Dyson Total Restore is a door-to-door cleaning and restoration service

It's available for Dyson's cordless and wet floor cleaners

It costs £99.99 and is now available in mainland Britain

If your vacuum cleaner or floor cleaner needs some love, Dyson has just launched a new refresh and restoration service that will get it working like new (or as close as possible). Dyson Total Restore, now available in the mainland Britain, is a door-to-door service that aims to improve your cleaner's performance and extend its lifespan

For £99.99 (plus the cost of any repairs not covered by your warranty), the cleaner will be collected from your home and delivered to Dyson's service and repair centre in Chippenham, where engineers will carry out an engineering assessment, which covers areas such as airflow, battery health, and motor performance.

Engineers will then complete an industrial-standard deep clean to improve the performance of your machine, fix repairable faults, and replace damaged or worn components with genuine Dyson parts..

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Once the service is finished, your floor cleaner will be returned along with a label showing the last service date, and any replacement filters or wet rollers required. You will also received digital photos, a digital health check report, and a digital certificate of service.

"It's offering to consumers a better service and allowing our machines to be looked after and giving them a second wind," Dyson's Chief Engineer, Jake Dyson, told my colleague Ruth Hamilton in a recent interview. "So, if they come in for a spa day, they go back in the same condition they were when they were new. So, you always start again on the reliability curve and the abuse curve."

Is your cleaner supported?

Dyson Total Restore is available for cordless vacuums (from the Dyson V7 through to the V16 Piston Animal), as well as wet cleaners like the Dyson WashG1 and PencilWash. To find out whether your cleaner is supported, log in to your account on Dyson's website and select the ‘My Products’ page. Eligible machines will be clearly labelled.

If yours isn't included, or you're thinking of buying your first Dyson cleaner, take a look at our complete list of the best Dyson vacuums.

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Dyson Total Restore is currently only available in Great Britain, but is expected to roll out internationally in the future.

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