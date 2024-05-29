Clean up for less with a big saving on the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Watch that pet hair vanish for less
Samsung makes some great pet hair-focused cordless vacuum cleaners if you want to keep your home tidy. A great investment you can currently buy is the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.99 (was $329.99) at Samsung, making cleanup considerably more affordable than before.
The $130 saving is great as no one likes to pay over $300 on a vacuum cleaner – even if it’s one of the best cordless vacuums for many situations. Just be aware that it seems likely that this is a post-Memorial Day sale so it won’t stick around for long.
Such a big discount is fairly unusual on this model, too. So, it’s a good time to buy as this should give you many months and years of good service for a relatively low price for a powerful pet-focused vacuum.
Today’s best Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum deal
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Samsung
Now is an excellent time to buy the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum as it's dropped by 40% to the lowest price in a long time. It’s also available at Amazon for the same price if you prefer. The Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is very lightweight while capable of cleaning everything from your stairs to hard-to-reach areas. A 5-layer filtration system keeps things nice and clean too.
Likely to be one of the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners, the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great investment, especially while it’s so heavily reduced. Weighing just six pounds, you can move it from room to room without any bother. It also has a 5-layer filtration system to filter up to 99.99% of micro dust particles so you can breathe more easily at home. Its brush head is also designed to ensure pet hair doesn't clog up too easily.
You get up to 40 minutes of charge which should suffice for most homes, while even cleaning its fully washable dust bin is easy too. After all, who wants to spend a lot of time cleaning?
If the answer is you don’t want to do any cleaning for yourself, we also have robot vacuum deals to make your life easier. While you’re debating things, take a look at how to buy a cordless vacuum which will suit your needs.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.