Clean up for less with a big saving on the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung makes some great pet hair-focused cordless vacuum cleaners if you want to keep your home tidy. A great investment you can currently buy is the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.99 (was $329.99) at Samsung, making cleanup considerably more affordable than before.

The $130 saving is great as no one likes to pay over $300 on a vacuum cleaner – even if it’s one of the best cordless vacuums for many situations. Just be aware that it seems likely that this is a post-Memorial Day sale so it won’t stick around for long.

Such a big discount is fairly unusual on this model, too. So, it’s a good time to buy as this should give you many months and years of good service for a relatively low price for a powerful pet-focused vacuum.

Today’s best Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum deal

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Samsung

Now is an excellent time to buy the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum as it's dropped by 40% to the lowest price in a long time. It’s also available at Amazon for the same price if you prefer. The Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is very lightweight while capable of cleaning everything from your stairs to hard-to-reach areas. A 5-layer filtration system keeps things nice and clean too.

Likely to be one of the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners, the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great investment, especially while it’s so heavily reduced. Weighing just six pounds, you can move it from room to room without any bother. It also has a 5-layer filtration system to filter up to 99.99% of micro dust particles so you can breathe more easily at home. Its brush head is also designed to ensure pet hair doesn't clog up too easily.

You get up to 40 minutes of charge which should suffice for most homes, while even cleaning its fully washable dust bin is easy too. After all, who wants to spend a lot of time cleaning?

If the answer is you don’t want to do any cleaning for yourself, we also have robot vacuum deals to make your life easier. While you’re debating things, take a look at how to buy a cordless vacuum which will suit your needs.