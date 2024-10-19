Black Friday has come early: the best value Shark vacuum cleaner is under $100 today
Save £102 on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL
The best vacuum cleaners come in all shapes and sizes. With a range of different features and prices, it can be hard to know where to start. Take all the guesswork out of the decision with today's fantastic vacuum cleaner deal. It's the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL vacuum cleaner at Walmart for $97 (was $199).
A $102 discount is not only over 50% in total but brings it under that magic $100 mark. Don't hang around though, this powerful and lightweight vacuum cleaner won't be discounted for long.
Today's best Shark vacuum cleaner deal
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL vacuum cleaner: was $199 now $97 at Walmart
This high-capacity vacuum cleaner from Shark is now down to under $100. Despite its size it's surprisingly lightweight and therefore amazingly portable. The canister can easily be removed to enable cleaning in difficult-to-reach areas. Easily manoeuvre around your furniture and for only $97 there's no better deal around at the moment.
While the best Shark vacuum cleaners tend to be cordless stick models, these higher-end options are much pricier than this entry-level model. As an upright corded vacuum, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL will boast impressive suction plus a decent capacity so it'll only need emptying every once in a while. When you do need to clear it out, you can do so with the easy-to-empty removable dust cup. Cleaning is as effective on both deep carpets and hard floors thanks to the brushroll that can be turned on or off at the push of a button.
It's unique Lift-Away technology enables customers to detach the pod to easily clean in hard-to-reach areas. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap dust and allergens and thereby get them out of your living spaces.
If you'd like something more premium, then head over to our best Dyson Vacuum deals page. Or maybe you're looking for an easier life? If so, we've got all the latest robot vacuum deals just for you.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.