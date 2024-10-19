Black Friday has come early: the best value Shark vacuum cleaner is under $100 today

The best vacuum cleaners come in all shapes and sizes. With a range of different features and prices, it can be hard to know where to start. Take all the guesswork out of the decision with today's fantastic vacuum cleaner deal. It's the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL vacuum cleaner at Walmart for $97 (was $199).

A $102 discount is not only over 50% in total but brings it under that magic $100 mark. Don't hang around though, this powerful and lightweight vacuum cleaner won't be discounted for long.

Today's best Shark vacuum cleaner deal

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL vacuum cleaner: was $199 now $97 at Walmart

This high-capacity vacuum cleaner from Shark is now down to under $100. Despite its size it's surprisingly lightweight and therefore amazingly portable. The canister can easily be removed to enable cleaning in difficult-to-reach areas. Easily manoeuvre around your furniture and for only $97 there's no better deal around at the moment.

While the best Shark vacuum cleaners tend to be cordless stick models, these higher-end options are much pricier than this entry-level model. As an upright corded vacuum, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL will boast impressive suction plus a decent capacity so it'll only need emptying every once in a while. When you do need to clear it out, you can do so with the easy-to-empty removable dust cup. Cleaning is as effective on both deep carpets and hard floors thanks to the brushroll that can be turned on or off at the push of a button.

It's unique Lift-Away technology enables customers to detach the pod to easily clean in hard-to-reach areas. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap dust and allergens and thereby get them out of your living spaces.