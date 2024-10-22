Philips Hue smart lights are going cheap in this secret sale at Amazon – why wait for Black Friday?

Amazon is offering huge discounts on Philips Hue smart lights right now, including bulbs, starter kits, and strip lights to bring a splash of color to every room in your home.

Philips Hue lamps and bulbs are among the best smart lights you can buy, but they're not cheap, and usually I'd recommend waiting until the first Black Friday deals arrive if you've been thinking of investing in a new setup or upgrading your existing one. However, these early offers are so good, there's no need to hold fire.

For example, if you're thinking about dipping your toe in the Hue ecosystem for the first time, you can pick up a Starter Kit containing four A19 light bulbs and a Hue Bridge for just $158 – its lowest price ever. The bulbs alone are currently selling for $179.99, so that's an amazing deal.

If you want to enhance your home cinema setup, the 65in Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip is now reduced from $269.99 to $184.79 – a huge discount of $85.20.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit: was $199.99 now $158 at Amazon This starter set has hit a record low price at Amazon, and Black Friday is still a month away. It includes four screw-in A19 bulbs, plus the Hub that links them all together and connects them to your router, allowing you to control them all remotely. It's a super affordable way to kick off your smart lighting setup.

Philips Hue A19 Bulbs (3 Pack): was $134.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Already got yourself a Philips Hue Bridge and want to expand your setup? There's an enormous 41% off this set of three screw-fitting White & Color Ambiance bulbs at Amazon, which is amazing considering they're $43.99 if you buy them individually.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Strip: was $269.99 now $184.79 at Amazon Fit this 65in light strip around your TV, link it to a Philips Hue Play Sync Box, and enjoy a more immersive experience as the lights shift color dynamically to match what's on the screen – whether you're watching a TV show or movie, or gaming. With a 32% discount ahead of Black Friday, this is a steal.

Philips Hue Signe Floor Lamp: was $329.99 now $256.49 at Amazon This minimalist color-gradient lamp provides a wash of color over a wall, and is perfect for setting the mood, or adding extra depth to your Philips Hue Play setup. (our colleagues at T3.com called it "one of the most versatile smart lighting products" they've tested. It's down to a record low price at Amazon right now.

If you can't see the smart lights you want here, don't worry. We'll be rounding up all the best offers on bulbs and lamps from all the biggest names in smart lighting, including Philips Hue, throughout the Black Friday period, so stick with TechRadar to make sure you don't miss out.