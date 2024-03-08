SwitchBot's new Lock Pro model makes securing your smart home easier to do

Smart home security brand SwitchBot has revealed its second smart lock, the Lock Pro, aiming to deliver more robust protection than the first model.

If you read our SwitchBot Lock review, you’ll learn that the device, while good overall, lacked many of the security features you expect to see on a smart home gadget. It's pretty devoid of any bells and whistles. The SwitchBot Lock is, as the review put it, “the dumbest smart lock you’ve ever seen”. Plus it utilized big CR-123A lithium batteries which aren’t cheap. However, with the Lock Pro, the company updated key aspects of the previous generation, making the new model easier to use and able to play a bigger role in your smart home ecosystem.

For example, the deadbolt switch is gone, having been replaced with a twistable dial. It also doubles as a button with the Quick Key feature. Pushing it in lets you instantly lock and unlock the device. What’s more, the dial is down at the bottom making room for the battery holster above it.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Those bulky batteries have been kicked to the curb. In their place, homeowners will use four AA batteries. Changing them is easy to do. All you have to do is pop off the magnetic cover. No need to remove four screws anymore.

The different power source hasn't done much to shrink the Lock Pro. It's roughly the same size as the original. But what it did do is increase the battery life to a full nine months. Of course, you still have the option to purchase the rechargeable Dual Power Pack which can last a full year.

The accompanying Keypad Touch now sports a fingerprint reader at the bottom. According to the announcement, the number pad can store up to 100 individual fingerprints at once. This may seem like overkill for a regular house but can be convenient for businesses that have a lot of people coming and going.

Returning features

This is where differences end as there are a wide range of similarities between the SwitchBot Lock and the Lock Pro.

Installation appears to be the same. A video on the product page demonstrates that you’ll have to remove the old rock, and then put the base over the empty space. Keep a Philips screwdriver close by because you will need one to attach the device itself to the base.

Support for the Matter standard is back as well, letting you connect the model to third-party services like Samsung’s SmartThings or Amazon Alexa. The Lock Pro alone doesn’t connect to Matter so you’ll need to purchase SwitchBot’s Hub Mini to enable support. Other notable features include low battery alerts plus real-time notifications telling you if the door’s unlocked.

The SwitchBot Lock Pro is currently available for pre-order on their official website. Prices start at $120/£140/€140. Package options add in the Keypad Touch and the Hub Mini. Those bundles will be more expensive. No word on when the Lock Pro will launch, however, The Verge in their coverage states it’ll “go on full sale on March 31”.

We reached out to the company for more details. This story will be updated at a later time. Til then, check out TechRadar's list of the best smart locks for 2024.