Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is the first Ring camera with 2K footage at launch

It also offers improved low-light capability and wide viewing angles

The camera is weather-resistant, and can be used indoors or outside

Ring has launched a new home security camera that can capture footage at 2K resolution – a big boost from previous cameras, which could only record 1080p at launch. Two of Ring's outdoor security cameras (the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro) received a software update earlier this year that boosted them to 2K resolution, but this is the first Ring camera that has been able to record at such a high resolution right from day one – and it's one of the most affordable too.

The new Ring Outdoor Cam Plus has an updated camera with a wide field of view and Low-Light Sight, which should provide crisp color footage in conditions where even the best home security cameras may normally struggle – and without the need for a distracting floodlight.

Like the Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro, the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus uses the company's Ring Vision post-processing to improve balance and contrast, and provide motion-smoothing so the video footage looks as clear as possible on your phone.

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus uses Ring Vision post-processing with motion-smoothing (Image credit: Ring)

Fully flexible

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus has a weatherproof design, and despite its name, can be used indoors or out, making it a high-resolution alternative to the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen). It doesn't have the physical privacy shield of the Ring Indoor Cam, but it does offer customizable privacy settings and privacy zones, so you can exclude certain areas from monitoring and recording. A blue indicator light shows when the camera is recording.

The new camera is also available with various different power options, including battery, solar, and wired, the latter of which supports 24/7 video recording. The solar panel is sold as a separate accessory, and is supplied with a wall mounting that offers 180 degrees of tilt. The camera itself can be mounted on a wall, or on a ceiling thanks to its flexible fittings.

You can use the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus without a subscription to watch live footage on your phone, but as with all Ring video doorbells and security cameras, some features (such as package detection) are exclusive to Ring Home members. There are three different subscription levels to choose from, depending on how many Ring devices you have and which features are most important to you. For more details, check out our guide do I need a Ring subscription.

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is available to pre-order now from Amazon for $99.99 / £99.99, and should start shipping next month. At the time of writing, Australian prices have yet to be confirmed.

We're hoping to test the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus ourselves very soon, and bring you a full review so you can see how it compares to the company's other security cameras, and those from rivals like Blink and Wyze.