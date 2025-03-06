One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Protect your home with 3D motion detection

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar lowest price&#039;
(Image credit: Ring)

Ring makes some of the best video doorbells you can buy, and right now its most powerful wireless model, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, is down to just $149.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 35% off the list price, and the same deal we saw on Black Friday last year. Amazon says it'll only be available for a limited time, so you'll need to act quickly to snag one.

When we reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Pro late last year, we were impressed by the clarity of its 1536p HD video, and even more so by its color night vision, which makes it easy to identify visitors after dark. We also loved the new 3D motion detection feature, which gives you a bird's eye view of your property and allows you to spot people (welcome or not) from afar.

Today's best Ring doorbell deal

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The latest version of Ring's premium wireless doorbell introduces new 3D motion detection to help monitor your property, a higher resolution, and improved night vision for identifying visitors after dark. It's back to its Black Friday deal price at Amazon right now, but the offer won't last long.

View Deal

We also liked the Ring Video Doorbell Pro's long battery life. Some other wireless video doorbells have to be taken down every couple of weeks and plugged into a USB charger, but during our tests the Pro lasted far longer than that: "It’s all very dependent on how much motion occurs around your home and how it is configured," said our reviewer Les Watson. "However, in my experience, it doesn’t need recharging more often than once every couple of months."

To unlock all the Ring Video Doorbell Pro's features, you'll need a Ring Home subscription. There are several plans available at different prices, so you can choose one that works for you. For more details and to find out which factors you should consider, take a look at our guide exploring 'Do I need a Ring subscription?'

Not sure that this is the right video doorbell for you? Here are today's best prices on the whole Ring range, so you can pick one that best suits your needs.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

