One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Ring makes some of the best video doorbells you can buy, and right now its most powerful wireless model, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, is down to just $149.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 35% off the list price, and the same deal we saw on Black Friday last year. Amazon says it'll only be available for a limited time, so you'll need to act quickly to snag one.

When we reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Pro late last year, we were impressed by the clarity of its 1536p HD video, and even more so by its color night vision, which makes it easy to identify visitors after dark. We also loved the new 3D motion detection feature, which gives you a bird's eye view of your property and allows you to spot people (welcome or not) from afar.

We also liked the Ring Video Doorbell Pro's long battery life. Some other wireless video doorbells have to be taken down every couple of weeks and plugged into a USB charger, but during our tests the Pro lasted far longer than that: "It’s all very dependent on how much motion occurs around your home and how it is configured," said our reviewer Les Watson. "However, in my experience, it doesn’t need recharging more often than once every couple of months."

To unlock all the Ring Video Doorbell Pro's features, you'll need a Ring Home subscription. There are several plans available at different prices, so you can choose one that works for you. For more details and to find out which factors you should consider, take a look at our guide exploring 'Do I need a Ring subscription?'

