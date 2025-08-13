There's a seemingly unmissable deal on TechRadar's #1 fan at Amazon right now – but make sure you read the small print if you're after a heatwave savior
The FlexBreeze is an excellent fan, but it won't save you this time
If you head to Amazon right now, you can pick up a Shark FlexBreeze TableMate for £99.99 (was £149.99). That's the cheapest price we've ever seen on this fan, and we're in the middle of a heatwave in many parts of the UK, which means right now, fan discounts are as rare as a good night's sleep. Plus, TechRadar rates this model's pedestal sibling, the Shark FlexBreeze, the best fan you can buy right now. It's a no-brainer, right? You should snap this deal up immediately.
Er... no. Check the small print and you'll see that this fan is "Usually dispatched within 1-2 months" and the free delivery is available for 1-30 September – just in time for, er, autumn. If you're looking for a heatwave saviour, this white knight will be limping in far too late.
It's still a very solid buy – so I'll explain more about this model and the deal below, in case you feel like investing in preparation for hot weather further down the line. But if you need something now, scroll to the bottom for two (told you there weren't many around) fan deals that will arrive in time to prevent you from perishing in the current temperatures.
This nifty desktop fan can be used indoors or outside, corded or cordless, and packs an impressive amount of power. With 33% off it's back down to its lowest ever price, and an excellent investment... if you don't need it to arrive before September.
Today's something sooner? Try one of these...
The Pro Mist is the most hardcore option in the FlexBreeze lineup, because it comes with the mister attachment and an integrated water tank included. That means it's all set up to envelope you in a cooling cloud whenever and wherever you want. With 20% off, it's also at its lowest ever price, and you could have it delivered tomorrow if you wanted.
It's quite a different prospect from the tabletop DeskMate, but if you want room-wide cooling, this Govee Smart fan is a top choice. For a similar price – and a not-too-shabby discount of £25 off – you get 12 wind speeds and 5 special modes, plus app and voice control. We awarded this fan's shorter sibling 4.5* in our Govee Smart Tower Fan review.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in air (vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers), and hair (hair dryers, straighteners and stylers). She has been in consumer journalism since 2020, reviewing and writing about everything from outdoor kit to mattresses and wellness gadgets, with stints on Tom's Guide and T3.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.