If you head to Amazon right now, you can pick up a Shark FlexBreeze TableMate for £99.99 (was £149.99). That's the cheapest price we've ever seen on this fan, and we're in the middle of a heatwave in many parts of the UK, which means right now, fan discounts are as rare as a good night's sleep. Plus, TechRadar rates this model's pedestal sibling, the Shark FlexBreeze, the best fan you can buy right now. It's a no-brainer, right? You should snap this deal up immediately.

Er... no. Check the small print and you'll see that this fan is "Usually dispatched within 1-2 months" and the free delivery is available for 1-30 September – just in time for, er, autumn. If you're looking for a heatwave saviour, this white knight will be limping in far too late.

It's still a very solid buy – so I'll explain more about this model and the deal below, in case you feel like investing in preparation for hot weather further down the line. But if you need something now, scroll to the bottom for two (told you there weren't many around) fan deals that will arrive in time to prevent you from perishing in the current temperatures.

Today's something sooner? Try one of these...