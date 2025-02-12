The viral Ninja Creami Swirl ice cream maker is finally on sale, and I can't wait to start making protein ice cream at home

Make mine a strawberry

Ninja Creami Swirl ice cream maker with frozen desserts
(Image credit: SharkNinja)

After much teasing, the long-awaited Ninja Creami Swirl soft-serve ice cream maker is finally on sale. A handful of influencers got their hands on the machine early, using it to whip up sorbets and frozen protein desserts in TikTok videos, and now you can get your hands on one too.

The Ninja Creami Swirl is an updated version of the original Ninja Creami, with a new soft-serve dispenser and a menu of extra presets including frozen custard, fruit whip, swirled frozen yogurt, regular soft-serve ice cream, and 'lite' ice cream. You can still make scoopable desserts like sorbet as well, and the new recipes mean you can now prepare 16 different treats on your kitchen counter.

The Creami Swirl is available to buy now direct from Ninja for $349 (about £280 / AU$560 – we're expecting it to launch outside the US later this year), and should be in stock at other US retailers within the next couple of months. According to Ninja it's likely to sell out, but the company says it will continue to restock it when it does.

Our kitchen appliance expert Karen Freeman is testing the Creami Swirl for TechRadar, and we'll be sharing her full review very soon,

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker dispensing ice cream into a cone

If you can't get your hands on the Ninja Creami Swirl, take a look at the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker instead (Image credit: Cuisinart)

A Creami alternative

As mentioned, the Ninja Creami Swirl is currently only available in the US, leaving ice cream lovers in other countries looking sadly at their empty waffle cones. The soft-serve machine is likely to launch elsewhere later in the year, but if you can't wait that long then don't worry, there are other options.

If you live in the UK, for example, the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker is a great alternative, and is currently discounted from £200 to just £150. It doesn't have as many preset dessert options as the Creami Swirl, but will let you make ice cream, gelato, sorbet, slushies, granita, and frozen yogurt – and it has containers for toppings, and a 'keep warm' plate for melting sauces.

I'm testing the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker in my own kitchen right now, and Karen and I will be comparing notes to help you decide whether you should grab one yourself, or hold out for a Creami.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

