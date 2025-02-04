Ninja has launched a white version of the five-star Double Stack air fryer

Off-white is slated to be one of this year's most popular colors for kitchens

KitchenAid and Breville are also trying out lighter and more natural shades

Ninja has given its best air fryer, the Ninja Double Stack, a new look for 2025 with a fresh white color scheme - a bright alternative to the usual matt black and brushed stainless steel. We gave the Double Stack top marks thanks to its smart two-tier design and consistently great cooking results, and thanks to this fresh new look it'll look at home in even more kitchens - including yours.

The Ninja White Collection, which launched this week, also includes the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer, Rapid Boil Perfect Temperature Kettle, and the Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill and Panini Press.

According to Ninja, the new-look air fryers, kettle, and grill are "designed to complement any kitchen, beautifully crafted to blend modern aesthetics with effortless functionality" – and it's not the only company hoping to brighten up your kitchen this year.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

Lighten up

According to our colleagues over at interior design site Homes & Gardens, off-white is set to be one of the hottest trends of 2025, and opting for appliances in fresher colors could be a quick and easy way to bring your kitchen right up to date,

Just a few days ago KitchenAid announced that its full range of espresso machines is now available in Porcelain White – a creamy shade with a matt finish. The company first launched the color in 2023, in response to demand for appliances in softer hues.

KitchenAid also tried something different a few weeks ago with its Artisan Design Series Evergreen stand mixer, which has a soft green chassis and a bowl made from real walnut wood rather than stainless steel. Home cooks were divided on its practicality, with some arguing that wood is an impractical choice that needs too much maintenance, but it's hard to deny that it's striking.

Meanwhile, Breville has put a new twist on its best espresso machine with brass accents and colors inspired by nature. The Breville Barista Touch Impress is now available in warm shades of blue, olive, and off-white with warm-toned metal rather than stainless steel.

