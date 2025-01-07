This AI air fryer turns your grandma's old recipes into smart cooking programs

The original Dreo ChefMaker, shown here, is one of our all-time favorite air fryers, so we have high hopes for its successor

The Dreo ChefMaker 2 air fryer was unveiled at CES 2025

It can turn scanned recipes into step-by-step cooking programs

It will go on sale in August, but its price has yet to be revealed

Kitchen appliance company Dreo has launched a new air fryer that uses AI to convert recipes into smart cooking programs - whether they're taken from websites or scanned from cookbooks.

Recipes written for full-size ovens usually need significant changes to work well in an air fryer, but the Dreo ChefMaker 2, which debuted at CES 2025, should make that problem a thing of the past. No more burnt roasts or sad, deflated cakes – the fryer will handle the hard work of calculating new times and temperatures for your favorite dishes.

The original Dreo ChefMaker is easily one of the best air fryers we've ever tested, and our reviewer Michelle Rae Uy found that each of its many cooking modes delivered consistently excellent results, so I'm cautiously optimistic about the second-generation's AI-enhanced abilities.

What's cooking?

If you want to try cooking up something new, the Dreo ChefMaker 2 also comes with a bank of 100 pre-programmed recipes in its mobile app, which you can follow along in your kitchen with step-by-step instructions. You can also check on the cooking process in real time for peace of mind.

The Dreo ChefMaker 2 is due to be released in August. We don't yet know how much it will cost, but the original ChefMaker had a list price of $359 / £279 (about AU$540) at launch, so I'd expect it to be similar, if not slightly more expensive.

