5 things I learned from using an air fryer for the first time

The air fryer hype train isn't slowing down soon, but I've been reluctant to hop aboard. Much like bread and ice cream makers, I've always seen air fryers as a fad kitchen gadget - one you'll use a couple of times before shoving in the back of the cupboard to collect dust. But, after testing an air fryer (or two) for the first time, I'm on my way to being a convert.

Testing air fryers, like any kitchen tech, isn't always smooth sailing. I had to make a few mistakes and experiment a bit until I got the knack of what works and - most importantly - what doesn't, and I'm here to share what I've learned with you. So, whether you're air fryer skeptical (like me) or you've finally jumped on board the hype train, these general tips and tricks should help you avoid disaster and get the most out of your air fryer.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Read the instructions, and try the suggested recipes

Yes, this seems very obvious, but some people are happy to simply plug in a new kitchen gadget and hope for the best. Whether you're new to air fryers or you've just upgraded yours, always read the user manual - and follow the instructions - as every air fryer works differently.

The user manual will tell you how to prepare your air fryer for the first cook (some need to run without food first), how to clean it (don't put bits in the dishwasher unless you're sure you can), and most importantly, how its various features work.

Not every air fryer has a bunch of bells and whistles, but to get the most out of those with different presets and modes, you need to read up on what the manufacturer suggests using those modes for. If your air fryer comes with a table of suggested cooking times, temperatures, and weights for ingredients - even better. Try to stick close to this if possible as you get used to your air fryer's individual quirks. If your air fryer also comes with a recipe book or has a recipe app available, try these out, too, as they're created to optimize your kitchen gadget.

2. The preheating debate

There are various takes on whether you should or shouldn't preheat your air fryer. Sometimes preheating can leave you with food that's overdone on the outside but not quite done inside, but, on the flip side, it can help elevate your food.

I'm a firm believer that preheating is helpful to ensure your food is evenly cooked and flavorful. It's especially helpful when you're cooking something that needs a seared or crisped outside, like steak or roast potatoes. However, preheating isn't essential. I suggest cooking with preheating and without to see what works for you and your air fryer, then stick with what you prefer.

To preheat your air fryer, you can either select its preheat setting, or simply put it on at the required cooking temperature for three to five minutes. Don't preheat for too long or you'll unnecessarily increase your energy bill.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Baking can be temperamental

Ok, here's where your air fryer may be a bit of a pain - or at least the ones I've tried have been. Baking is possible in an air fryer but can be tricky to get to grips with, particularly if you're baking something thick like a cake or loaf. You can easily end up with an overcooked cake on the outside that's raw on the inside. How successful baking in an air fryer will be for you will largely depend on your model, the recipe, and whether there's a dedicated baking feature.

I had some (kind of) success, and some absolute disasters when I tried baking. Prepare for your bake to take a bit longer than expected, and experiment with baking before you decide to make someone's birthday cake (like I did). My main suggestions are to bake smaller items first, like cookies and brownies, and if you are making a cake, split your mix into two and cook each half separately - this should allow for more even baking. To stop the top from burning, you could add a sheet of baking paper, but make sure to weigh it down a bit so it doesn't blow away and that it's almost the exact size of your cake top, so it doesn't cause any functioning issues.

4. Use a spray oil for ease

This isn't a necessity but can make your cooking cleaner and easier - while ensuring you don't use too much oil.

Now, spray oils are available in most supermarkets and are a staple for many air fryer users, but they may not be the safest thing for your air fryer. Some spray oils can gradually wreck the non-stick coating of your air fryer, so definitely don't spray it directly into your basket if you are using it, and try to use it directly onto your food instead.

Rather than buying spray oil, I suggest getting a spray oil bottle or two and simply filling them with the oil you want to use. This way you control your oil usage (which also helps save money) and keep your air fryer basket healthy.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Dry seasoning works wonderfully

In an oven or pan, you can cover your foods in oils, sprigs of fresh herbs, and a myriad of sauces to add flavor, with your baking or roasting tray picking up the excess and helping to keep your food succulent. In an air fryer, this is a bit more difficult, as you can't add liquids (outside of your small amount of oil), and fiddly bits like sprigs of thyme or rosemary can easily fall through the basket and get burnt.

So, how do you add flavor to your food? Dry seasoning and rubs - well, I say dry, but whether you add a bit of oil to it will depend on the food. If you've got an air fryer, it's time to top up your spice rack because it will help you make super tasty foods with minimal effort. Seasonings and rubs are particularly good for meats and vegetables - just ensure you add them before your food goes in the air fryer basket. Add a small amount of oil (if it's needed!) and your seasonings to a bowl, and then toss the food in it or rub it over the top.

Many supermarkets now do specific air fryer seasonings, but herbs and spices like onion granules, rosemary, thyme, garlic granules, salt, and pepper should be your staples.