Ninja's new indoor grill lets you cook 10 burgers at once and doesn't need scrubbing afterward

- Ninja has launched an extra-large version of its Sizzle Pro indoor grill
- It's large enough to cook family meals and is non-stick for easy cleaning
- It's available in the US for $199.99 but isn't currently sold elsewhere
Ninja has released a new indoor grill with an extra-large cooking area that's big enough to cook up to 10 burgers at once so that you and your guests can all eat together, or so you can prepare whole family meals.
Ninja is well known for making some of the best air fryers you can buy, but it's also no slouch when it comes to hybrid cookers and indoor electric grills. The new Ninja Sizzle Pro XL is a super-sized version of the original Sizzle Pro, with a 20-inch griddle that gives you enough space to cook a whole stack of pancakes for a family of four or prepare a huge batch of fried rice for a quick weekday dinner.
You can cook with the lid up or down, depending on whether you want to create char-grilled flavor when cooking meat or lock in moisture when preparing fish and vegetables.
When you're done, the non-stick ceramic plates are a piece of cake to clean, and you can remove the ventilated lid for hand-washing. No more awkward scrubbing.
License to grill
The Ninja Sizzle Pro XL is available now direct from Ninja for $199.99. That's approximately £160 / AU$330, but the grill is currently only available in the US, and I expect it's likely to stay that way since the original Sizzle Pro isn't available in other countries either.
If you can't get your hands on the Sizzle Pro XL, take a look at the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL, which adds a smoky flavor to your food using a small portion of woodchips, and earned a full five stars from our reviewer thanks to its extra large capacity and smart thermostat for temperature control.
