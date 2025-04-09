Lights out and away we blend – McLaren and Nutribullet unveil new F1-themed blenders

They'll tackle more than just papaya

Nutribullet x McLaren blender with silhouette of F1 car in the background
(Image credit: Nutribullet / McLaren)
  • Nutribullet and McLaren have teamed up for a set of three themed blenders
  • Each blender features McLaren's signature gray and papaya livery colors
  • The original versions of all three received high scores from our reviewers

Nutribullet, maker of some of the world's best blenders, has teamed up with the McLaren Formula 1 team for a set of F1-themed soup and smoothie-makers. The collaboration might sound like a belated April Fools joke, but it's very real, and the three race-ready blenders are available to buy now direct from Nutribullet.

According to Nutribullet, the three blenders are "infused with McLaren’s signature papaya aesthetic – blending speed, precision, and innovation from the racetrack to the kitchen."

The trio include the Nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team Portable – a new version of the Nutribullet Portable Blender we reviewed last year. Our tester Victoria Woolaston praised its light weight, which makes it ideal for carrying to the office or gym, and its very reasonable price tag. Its battery life was also impressive, and she found it lasted around two weeks between charges in typical use.

She did note that it struggled somewhat with particularly tough ingredients, and it was sometimes necessary to run two blending cycles to incorporate difficult vegetables into smoothies, but no more so than other single-serve blenders at this price point.

Three Nutribullet x McLaren blenders

(Image credit: Nutribullet, McLaren)

Pulp position

Also on the starting grid is the Nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team Pro 900: a papaya and graphite-hued version of the more powerful Nutribullet 900. Our reviewer Emily Peck found that the 900 produced consistently good results, and noted that it's a particularly good pick for small kitchens.

"There's only one setting, but it offers you 50% more power than the original Nutribullet, with the speedy blade delivering super-smooth results," she said.

Finally, there's the Nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team Ultra. The original Nutribullet Ultra earned four and a half out of five stars in our review, producing silky smoothies and nicely textured hummus with ease. It's also one of the quietest blenders we've tested to date.

There's been a trend in kitchen appliances recently for subtle, natural shades like buttery yellow and leafy green, but if that's not your style then one of these blenders could add a welcome shock of color to your kitchen. You could even use one to whip up a quick papaya and coconut smoothie for refreshment during this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years and is an SCA-certified barista, so whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.

