Nutribullet Pro 900 blender review: compact and convenient

Small and convenient, this compact design works well to break down ingredients for sauces, dips, and smoothies. It gives you 50% more power than the original Nutribullet with the extractor blade spinning at a very impressive 24,000 RPM. We found it to be fast and efficient for making dips and smoothies. For thicker smoothies and dips we needed to give the bowl a shake mid-way through to dislodge ingredients sticking to the sides, but overall we were very impressed at how fast it works to whizz up smooth recipes in under a minute.

Nutribullet Pro 900 blender: One minute review

Nutribullet is a top name in the blender market and sells a wide range of powerful personal blenders such as the Nutribullet Pro 900, also known as the Nutribullet 900 Series in the UK and Australia. If you’re thinking about investing in one of the best blenders for 2024 , you might want to consider the Nutribullet Pro 900 for its simple functionality and easy-to-store structure. Alternatively, you may want to invest in one of the brand’s more traditional countertop blenders such as the Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender , which works well for preparing larger quantities in one go.

But for instant results when preparing dips, sauces, and smoothies, the Nutribullet Pro 900 is a great mid-range option. It features an extractor blade that spins an impressive 24,000 RPM, which is 50% more power than the original Nutribullet. It’s a great buy if you want to invest in a blender that doesn’t take up too much room on your worktop, and its powerful motor is great for making silky smooth drinks, sauces, and drips quickly

Nutribullet Pro 900 blender: PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

With its 900-watt motor, this is a mid-range Nutribullet blender, but a powerful one at that. If budgets won’t stretch to its very reasonable $99.99 / £89.99 / AU$119.95 price tag, you can spend a little less and buy the equally efficient 600-watt Nutribullet 600 Series ($69.99 / £69.99 / $99.95). If you want to invest in the brand’s most powerful model, you can choose the Nutribullet 1200 Pro+ ($119.99 / £119.99 / $189.95), which is double the power of the original Nutribullet.

Depending on your region, you can buy the Nutribullet Pro 900 that we’ve taken a closer look at here as either as a 4-piece set , or as a seven piece set.

The seven-piece set seems to generally be better value as for the extra spend you get a tall cup and an oversized cup that can be sealed with either a ‘stay-fresh’ resealable lid or a flip-top lid for use on the go. It’s worth noting that for optimum performance, Nutribullet suggests that you replace the extractor blade every six months, which is something to bear as these cost around $15 / £10 / AU$20.

Price: 4 / 5

Nutribullet Pro 900 BLENDER: DESIGN

Simple to use push, twist and blend design

Stylish Champagne finish

Dishwasher safe BPA-free cups

With its eye-catching Champagne finish base, silver accents, and black accessories, this has to be one of Nutribullet’s most stylish blenders. It’s 14-inches / 36cm tall, with a smooth form that’s easy to wipe clean and can be easily dismantled for convenient cupboard storage.

There are seven pieces in the set that I found very easy to put together without having to look at the instructions. There are two cups in the box, including one tall 680ml BPA-free container that can be paired with either a stay-fresh lid or the flip-top lid. This means you can make a smoothie and conveniently store it or take it with you for drinking on the go. There’s a larger 909ml oversized cup for when you want to make larger quantities - I was able to make two smoothies using this vessel and enough dip for around three people in one go. There’s also a ‘handled comfort lip ring’ in the box, which makes the cups easier to hold.

I like the way the high torque power base sits securely on the countertop and the cable is a nice length so that it reaches the plug with ease. There aren’t any controls on the design, which keeps things simple and makes it very straightforward to use.

Assembling the design was fuss-free and the clean-up was relatively straightforward. I simply wiped down the base and placed the cups in the dishwasher. On the odd occasion that I had used thicker ingredients inside such as pancake mixture or walnut dip, I needed to give the cup a good rinse before popping in the dishwasher. This ensured caked-on ingredients were dislodged and ensured a more thorough clean. The blades could them be simply rinsed clean straight after use and left to dry.

Design: 4.5 / 5

Nutribullet Pro 900 BLENDER: PERFORMANCE

Crushes ice and blitzes seeds, tough skins and stems with ease

Powerful 900 watt motor

Fast 24,000 RPM

Nutribullet blenders have been designed to be easy to use and efficient and the Nutribullet Pro 900 is just that. To blend ingredients smooth, it’s a simple matter of filling the cup, twisting on the extractor blade and turning it upside down onto the base. Then a simple push and twist and the device will start to blend. To stop blending it’s a simple matter of twisting the cup the alternate way and it will immediately stop. There’s no pulse function here, however, so you’ll need to keep an eye on it if you’re after a certain texture – for a chunky guacamole, for example.

To find out just how well the blender performs, I used it to make a smoothie and a dip. In my berry and avocado smoothie I used fine and tough ingredients and packed a handful of spinach, chopped avocado, frozen berries, a spoon of nut butter, honey, a splash of maple syrup and some almond milk into the cup.

With its 24,000 RPM extractor blade, this blender prides itself in making a smoothie in one minute and this seemed to work well for me. The blade has a cyclonic action that is designed to force your ingredients down so that it can achieve the smooth blend of your dreams, and the 900-watt motor claims to create less aeration than the original Nutribullet so you have a purer consistency too. After one minute the mixture was very smooth and well blended. To make it even smoother and ensure the frozen berry seeds were nicely crushed I added another 30 seconds to the timing.

When using a Nutribullet, the liquid should always be added last and the cup has a max line that you shouldn’t go over. To stop the smoothie becoming too thick and also make sure all the ingredients got captured by the blade, I had to experiment with how much almond milk to put inside. When there wasn’t enough liquid inside, I found myself having to shake the cup mid-blend to ensure everything got combined.

To see how well the design could tackle thicker dips and nuts, I also used the device to make Roasted Walnut and Red Pepper Dip. The recipe includes whole walnuts, pepper, whole garlic cloves and olive oil. As a much thicker sauce, a shake of the cup 30 seconds in was again needed. I was impressed at how quickly these ingredients could be mixed to create a satisfying consistency for a dip, however.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

SHOULD I BUY THE Nutribullet Pro 900 BLENDER?

I was very impressed by the design, performance and aesthetics of the Nutribullet Pro 900 blender and would recommend it for anyone wanting to make smoothies, pancakes and dips in a hurry. It does a great job at whizzing cold ingredients super smooth with a simple push, twist and start. To get smoother results, you simply twist and press down.

I think this design is a particularly good buy for who already has a traditional blender and wants to prepare smaller quantities of their favorite drinks and snacks. But bear in mind this only has one speed setting. Should you want to make chunkier dips and sauces, you’ll need to guestimate how long to blend for.

Buy it if...

You want to make a silky smoothie in under a minute.

Get the recipe and quantities right and this is just the ticket to healthy, fruit and protein-laden smoothies. It’s powerful enough for fast and super smooth results.

You want something that stores nicely in the kitchen unit.

Not only is this the ideal size to tuck neatly into a corner of your countertop when not in use, this also packs away neatly in the units. There aren’t too many accessories to fit in either.

You want a blender that’s easy to clean.

A simple rinse of the extractor blade immediately after use and a quick wash of the cup with running water and dish soap is enough to keep this design looking box fresh.

Don't buy it if...

You have a large household to cater for.

The oversized 909ml cup here is ideal for a single drink or up to around 3 portions at a squeeze, but if you’re prepping for 4+ people you should consider a larger, countertop blender.

You don’t have a budget for replacement parts. Nutribullet recommends replacing the extractor blade every six months for optimal performance, so you’ll need to consider this.