I've finally found a green smoothie that doesn't taste like eating raw veg

Green smoothies are seen as the ultimate health drink because they're packed full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants yet they're rarely enjoyable to drink. I've been reviewing the best blenders for years and I've made dozens of green smoothies in that time. Yet I've never found a version that actually tastes good and which I don't have to hold my nose to drink.

That was until I discovered this green smoothie recipe on TikTok. The vanilla protein powder adds sweetness and helps with the gains, while the avocado adds creaminess and the coconut water adds freshness.

Keep reading to learn how to make a green smoothie that you'll actually enjoy making and drinking.

Green smoothie recipe

The green smoothie recipe I have followed is from Seema Pankhania via her TikTok channel. It's already been watched by 1.1 million people and counting.

Green smoothie ingredients

If you don't have vanilla protein powder you can add a few drops of vanilla essence or, even better, fresh vanilla. You can also swap the almond milk for any milk of your choice.

I've made this smoothie by adding chia seeds for extra antioxidants and fiber. I've also made it with cucumber to add even more freshness. Just bear in mind that the cucumber's high water content can leave the smoothie a little runny so reduce how much coconut water you add to balance this out.

Banana

Avocado

Kale

Spinach

Vanilla protein powder/vanilla essence

Coconut water

Almond milk

(Image credit: Future)

To make this green smoothie you will also need the following:

Blender (read my Braun TriForce Power Blender review for the one I used)

Chopping board

Knife

Green smoothie method

Step 1: Scoop out the avocado flesh and chop the banana into chunks. Add both to the blender.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Rinse the kale and spinach and add to the avocado and banana.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Add the vanilla powder/essence, coconut water and almond milk and blend until smooth on your blender's smoothie setting. If it doesn't have a smoothie setting, blend on manual mode for 30 seconds and check the consistency. Repeat if needed.

Step 4: Stir and serve!

(Image credit: Future)

Green smoothie verdict

Even if you're a health and fitness fanatic, you have to admit that most green smoothies are far from enjoyable. They're fantastic for your immune system and wellbeing but they have a tendency to taste bitter and if you add anything too sweet, it starts to defeat the point.

This green smoothie is surprisingly creamy and full of flavor while still tasting fresh and light. What's more, with the addition of vanilla protein powder it can help you feel fuller for longer and support training.

(Image credit: Future)

