Nutribullet's new blender makes everything from nut milk to soup with a single touch

Nutribullet has taken the wraps off a new blender that can automatically detect the ingredients you've loaded into the jug, and set the blend mode, time, and speed accordingly. No more lumpy, underblended smoothies or clumpy, overworked almond flour.
The Nutribullet SmartSense blender can handle hot and cold ingredients, and comes with a full-size jug with a vented lid and pouring spout to safely handle hot soups and drinks.
If you want to get more creative, there's also a Blender Combo pack, which adds two single-serving blending cups for making smoothies (much like the Nutribullet Pro+ 1200) and an extra durable extractor blade for crushing ice, cracking open seeds, and shredding the tough skin of vegetables that could pose a challenge for most blenders.
Milks without the mess
One of the SmartSense's most interesting promises is the ability to make fully emulsified plant milks (such as almond and oat) with no need for straining, which is usually one of the messiest parts of making DIY dairy alternatives.
According to Nutribullet, the SmartSense is also capable of making "delicate alternative flours", which we're hoping includes extra-fine almond flour suitable for macaroons (without turning the nuts into butter). We'll soon find out when we put it though a battery of tests in our own kitchen to see whether it deserves a place in our roundup of the best blenders.
The NutriBullet SmartSense Blender is available now from Amazon and direct from Nutribullet for $119 (about £90 / AU$170). The SmartSense Blender Combo Pack can be purchased from Amazon or Nutribullet for $149.99 (about £110 / AU$220).
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.