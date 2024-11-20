Goodbye to grease: Philips launches self-cleaning air fryer to save you scrubbing

The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Steam Air Fryer is available now

The fryer has a steam-cleaning mode to remove stubborn grease

It can steam and air fry two dishes simultaneously, with synced finish times

Philips has launched a new two-in-one air fryer and steamer, which has a self-cleaning cycle to prevent built-up of fat from your fries and chicken wings. The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Steam Air Fryer lets you use two different cooking methods at once, making it easier to prepare a balanced meal.

During our years of testing here on TechRadar, we've found that even the best air fryers can be a hassle to keep clean. You may be able to put some baskets or racks in the dishwasher (always check the instruction manual to make sure it's safe first) but the rest of the machine is often prone to getting greasy. Using abrasive cleaners risks damaging the appliance.

That's not a problem with the 5000 Series, which uses its built-in steam generator to remove fat from the large basket and around the heating tube, which would normally be tricky to get thoroughly clean.

Two in one

Two-in-one appliances that combine a microwave or a toaster oven with an air fryer are quite common, and can be a good way to save space on your kitchen counter but air fryer/steamer hybrids are much rarer.

As our colleagues at T3 explain, the new dual Philips fryer has one three-liter basket and one six-liter basket, which can be set to use different cooking methods and synced to finish at the same time. That means you can steam your green beans and carrots while air frying your chicken wings without risking either being over-cooked.

The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Steam Air Fryer is available now from John Lewis for £249.99, or for AU$499 from JB Hi-Fi (about $300).

If you've been thinking of picking up an air fryer, this is the perfect time. Our roundup of the best Black Friday air fryer deals feature hand-picked lists of all the biggest savings in the US and the UK, and features only air fryers from reputable brands that you can trust.

