The Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Summer is hanging on and if you've been holding out on a fan purchase or you're even planning ahead for next summer, you'll love what we've just spotted.

At the moment, you can buy the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan at Amazon US for $159.99 (was $199.99) when you tick the apply $40 coupon. The deal is also available at Amazon UK with the Shark FlexBreeze down to £149 (was £199.99).

In both cases, these are the lowest prices ever. Previously, the fan dropped to $169.99 in the US back in May. In the UK, the price dropped to £149 but not since early July. Given the time of year, buying now gives you some more time to enjoy some respite from the late summer heat.

We’re consistently big fans (get it?) of the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan. It’s very simple to use while offering plenty of refreshing cool air. What's not to love here?

Today’s best Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan deal

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

In the US, you can save $40 by ticking the surprisingly easy-to-miss coupon box on the Amazon site. From there, you can enjoy plenty of cool days during late summer and be all set for next year too. The fan has a built-in battery with up to 24 hours of battery life so you can use it both cordlessly or corded, while it works just as well indoors as it does on the porch outside too. It has five cooling fan speeds along with 180-degree oscillation.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

The Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan is the device that keeps on giving. It'll cool you down during the extra hot summer months, whether that's this year or planning ahead for future summers. It works both indoors and outdoors, offering five cooling fan speeds, and 180-degree oscillation. You can use it either cordlessly or corded, with up to 24 hours of battery life an option. Perfect for when you need to be flexible with where you move the fan around your home.

As our Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan review explains, we found it to be a "brilliant fan if you're after a versatile option". It can be used "virtually anywhere" and it's even incredibly quiet which is a considerable bonus if you're trying to sleep through the heat. It also has a clever mister attachment which cools outdoor spaces by up to five degrees which makes it even more useful to take outside.

The fan lacks smart controls and keeps things fairly simple and basic, but it does so enthusiastically. It can push air so you can feel air up to 70 feet away which is exactly what you want from a competent fan. It's the kind of experience that happily competes with the best fans around. Our reviewer was impressed at the usual price so when discounted, it's even more appealing.

