The perfect vacuum for students just got a major price-cut

Right now, one of Shark's most affordable vacuums is even cheaper than usual. The Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum is down from is down to $199.99 (originally $299.99) at Amazon, and the UK version has also had a price cut, from £249.99 down to £169.99 at Amazon.

One of adulthood's greatest shocks is that you're suddenly expected to spend actual money on boring things you don't even want. What's more, some of these things are actually quite expensive. Vacuum cleaners generally fall into both categories - which is why deals like this are worth paying attention to. If you're heading off to college or university soon, the back-to-school sales are the perfect time to get kitted out with some essential home equipment at a slightly less painful price.

We rate the Shark Stratos Corded Stick as the best cheap vacuum on the market. The fact that it's corded might sound like a disadvantage, but it is one of the main reasons why this vac is so affordable, and it's also good news for suction – corded cleaners almost always pack more power than cordless ones. In our Shark Stratos Corded Stick vacuum review, our tester was especially impressed with the suction on this model.

A nice perk is that there's an anti-odor puck, to leave your floors smelling fresh, even if you've been neglecting other cleaning tasks. Here's a closer look at the deal...

US – Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This powerful but wallet-friendly stick vacuum is now under $200 at Amazon, which is an incredible deal. It'll deliver powerful suction, has an odor neutralizer to help keep your floors smelling fresh, and it folds up for compact, freestanding storage. This deal is matched when you buy from Shark direct.

UK – Shark Stratos Corded Stick vacuum: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Amazon

This is the closest UK model to the US version above. As well as the powerful suction and affordable price, it has the flexible wand that Shark owners rave about – press a button on the wand and it'll bend forward, so you can get right under furniture without having to crouch down. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this model go for.

In our review, our tester found the Shark Stratos Corded Stick vacuum cleaner worked equally well on both hard floors and carpet, tackled edges effectively, and had a flexible design that meant it could handle a range of cleaning tasks.

Note that the US and UK versions are slightly different – if you're buying in the US version, the wand is fixed, rather than being able to bend forwards (as the UK version does). The floorhead is still nice and manoeuvrable, though, for getting into corners and awkward spots.

This vacuum comes with an anti-hair wrap design, to direct hair into the bin rather than letting it clog up the floorhead. If you've ever had long-haired roomates you'll know the pain of trying to rip hair off the brushrolls after each cleaning session, so this is a welcome addition. The floorhead also has little LED headlights to help illuminate dirt in dingy areas, so you can see just how disgusting your floors are.

If you have lots of stairs or need to clean multiple floors, the fact is has a cord might be a deal-breaker. In which case, head to our best cordless vacuum guide for some alternatives.

Shark has a reputation for value for money, offering impressive performance for a more affordable price tag than the likes of Dyson. We've generally been very impressed with the models we've tested. So if you're not sure the Shark Corded Stick vacuum is right for you, but like the sound of the brand, head to our best Shark vacuum guide for some alternatives.