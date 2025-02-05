- The Ninja Slushi machine is available to pre-order at Currys
- Our reviewer says it makes delicious drinks that are never watered down
- Last time the Slushi was in stock at Currys, it sold out within 12 hours
The Ninja Slushi is back in stock at Currys right now, and available to pre-order for £349.99. You'll have to be quick though – the Slushi sold out in just 12 hours last time Currys had stock, back in December.
The Slushi is a frozen-drink maker that lets you prepare milkshakes, cocktails, and of course slushies at home in just a few minutes. It went viral last year after owners posted videos and recipes for their own frosty creations on Instagram and TikTok, and stock flew off the shelves.
It launched in the UK back in November, but it's still notoriously hard to get hold of one. At the time of writing there are a handful available from a third-party seller on Amazon, but for the inflated price of £526.98.
Today's best Ninja Slushi deal
The Ninja Slushi frozen drink maker is notoriously hard to find, and Currys sold out within 12 hours last time it was in stock. It's available to pre-order right now, but you'll need to move quickly because the store is expecting it to fly off the shelves again.
Our kitchen expert Danielle Abraham tested the Ninja Slushi after its release in the US last summer, and said it's a particularly great choice if you love entertaining and want something special to treat your guests with. It's certainly not a small machine, so you'll need to make sure you have space in your kitchen before placing your order, but it's easy to use, quiet, and a lot of fun.
"The results are quick – sometimes in as little as 15 minutes – tasting delicious and never watered down," Danielle said.
Want to see what it can do? There's a great selection of Slushi recipes at Ninja Test Kitchen, and on the Ninja Slushi Enthusiasts Facebook group. You can also find some great ideas on Reddit at r/ninjaslushi, along with tips and advice for getting the most from the machine.
