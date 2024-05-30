Breville's EOFY sale has some ripper deals – and our exclusive code can save you even more

Breville is one of Australia’s finest makers of coffee machines, blenders and other essential kitchen appliances and, right now, it’s hosting an EOFY sale that sees up to AU$500 in savings across a broad range of appliances. But the even better news is that TechRadar readers can save an additional 10% using the exclusive code BREVFUTURE10 for the whole of June.

This code can be used across the entire Breville website but, for maximum savings, you’ll want to consider applying it to Breville’s EOFY deals.

We’ve taken a look through the EOFY discounts on offer and picked out a few of our favourites to help get you started. While you can save up to AU$500 on the listed discounted prices, our exclusive code can save you up to AU$540 – as we said, you simply have to apply the code BREVFUTURE10 at checkout to save a further 10%.

Breville the Infuser | AU$899 AU$359.10 (save AU$539.90) Already discounted down to just AU$399 – but dropping further using our exclusive code – the Breville Infuser is one of the company’s older machines, but it’s also one that set the course for the Australian brand to become the go-to name in home manual coffee machines. Simply put your own ground coffee into the basket and use the integrated tamper to get it set, then choose from either single or double shot. You can also override these settings and choose your own to ensure you get the perfect dose of espresso. A built-in frothing wand is on hand to steam milk too and a large 1.8-litre water tank will keep you from regularly filling up between caffeine hits.

Breville the Super Q | AU$849 AU$449.10 (save AU$399.90) If you want to blend things in your kitchen, the Super Q is the blender to get it done. Admittedly a little commercial in the looks department, but that also alludes to the level of power it has on tap. How much power? 2400W to be precise, and a blade speed of up to 300kph. If you have fruit and vegetables you want to blitz, this is the blender for the job. The included jug is on the larger size, and it can struggle with small quantities, but it also comes with a smaller, personal blender size attachment, perfect for making a quick smoothie for your morning commute. Discounted to AU$499, you can now get it for a bit less with our code.

Breville the Barista Touch Impress | AU$2,149 AU$1,754.10 (save AU$394.90) When the TechRadar exclusive code BREVFUTURE10 is applied, it brings the price of the Barista Touch Impress down to the lowest we can currently find. We wholeheartedly recommend you do, as we couldn’t help but gush over this coffee machine in our Breville The Barista Touch Impress review . Totally foolproof for coffee novices but possessing all the skills for more experienced drinkers to tailor their coffee to their exact preferences, this coffee maker has automated coffee bean grinding and tamping, a touch screen for you to select the drink you want and an updated generation of Breville’s AutoMilQ frothing technology. All of this combines and results in what we regard to be the best automatic home coffee machine you can buy.

Breville the Fast Slow Pro | AU$419 AU$332.10 (save AU$86.90) Multi-cookers present themselves as being the only kitchen appliance you could ever need, capable of cooking food in a multitude of ways. The Breville the Fast Slow Pro is one of our favourites, finding itself on our list of our best multi-cookers thanks to its large LCD display, which makes using the various functions a piece of pie. It's an ideal addition to households with larger families, due to the minimum requirement when cooking certain foods, but if that's you, this is a stylish kitchen appliance. And our code will bring it down to just over AU$332.

More Breville EOFY deals

Don't see something you like? You can find a more comprehensive selection across the rest of the Breville website, with every product eligible to be bought with our exclusive discount code BREVFUTURE10. Below you can find quick links to various product categories on Breville's website, all of which are part of its current selection of EOFY deals.

