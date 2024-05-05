Lenovo's EOFY sale has started early, with up to 55% off gaming and everyday laptops, 2-in-1s and more

Do you need a new laptop to play the latest games? Or maybe for work or study – or better yet, all three? Lenovo has you covered with its early EOFY sale that has some hefty discounts of up to 55% on select Legion gaming machines, Yoga 2-in1s, and other laptops and desktops. This is an excellent opportunity to beat the crowds and snap up an early bargain ahead of the June EOFY sales.



The best part is you won’t even need to compromise by picking one of last year's models – Lenovo is giving some of the highest discounts on the newest models that have only just reached Australian shores. These feature the latest AI integration, use the new Intel 14th Gen Core i9 and Intel Core Ultra CPUs, as well as the just-released Ryzen 7 processors from AMD.



Many of these models are so new we don’t even have reviews for them yet, but fear not, as we were able to get an early hands-on preview in March at Lenovo Innovate 24 in Bangkok. It wasn’t just a pretty showcase of new products either, and Lenovo took us through full tear-downs of the laptops to show off new features such as the upgraded cooling systems on the Legion lineup.



The results are impressive, and the Legion lineup features some of the quietest, coolest running gaming laptops you can buy. But just as importantly, they don’t skimp on performance, as the Lenovo engineering team has worked hard to ensure they squeeze every last FPS from the hot, power hungry Nvidia RTX GPUs.

Two particular Legion models in Lenovo’s EOFY sales stand out to us, offering a great balance between price and features/specs. And with up to 39% off right now, the price is too good to be missed. Just be sure to use the code EOFY24 at checkout to secure the discounts.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16-inch (Gen 9) | Core i9-14900HX / 32GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 4080 12GB | AU$6,599 now AU$3,999 (save AU$2,600) The Legion Pro 7i series is Lenovo’s high-performance gaming laptop that has the beefy cooling needed to run the GPU at up to 175W and push frame rates as high as possible. The Pro 7i can have up to an RTX 4090, but it’s the RTX 4080-equipped model that has a huge 39% off the RRP. The Pro 7i also features a mighty Intel Core i9-4900HX CPU, 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The screen is a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS panel that has a 3ms response time, supports G-Sync and has a 240Hz refresh rate. The display will also suit creators thanks to a 500 nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour. The Pro 7i has a large 99.9Wh battery, which can keep it going for over eight hours unplugged. Grab it now for under AU$4,000 with the code EOFY24 at checkout.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16-inch (Gen 9) | Ryzen 7 8845HS / 32GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 4070 8GB | AU$3,869 now AU$2,499 (save AU$1,370) Thanks to a 35% discount with the use of the checkout code EOFY24, the Legion Slim 5 is a surprisingly affordable 16-inch gaming laptop that is also a great all-round productivity workhorse. Notably, this is the Slim model in the Legion 5 stable, and is thinner and lighter than the 5i and Pro 5i. This makes it a bit more portable, but doesn’t compromise performance in any way. The Slim 5i features the new Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU and an RTX 4070 GPU running at up to 140W, so can handle any modern game at high frame rates. The 16-inch display supports G-Sync and has a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time for smooth gameplay, but will also satisfy everyday use with a 350 nit brightness and 100% sRGB colour gamut.

The Yoga lineup has also been given the same treatment, with the latest Intel CPUs and 2-in-1 features we have come to love. And thanks to the efficient new Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen CPUs, Windows machines are able to run cool and efficient enough to boast runtimes that can compete with Apple Macbooks.

Our pick of the Yoga device in Lenovo’s current EOFY sale is the 9th-gen 14-inch Yoga 7i, getting a decent price cut of 37%.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14-inch (Gen 9) | Core Ultra 7 155U / 16GB / 512GB SSD | AU$2,469 now AU$1,549 (save AU$920)



We loved last year's Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (Gen 8) but the new Gen 9 model takes it to a new level thanks to the Core Ultra 7 155U CPU. The 2-in-1 Yoga 7i is built around a 14-inch digital pen-ready screen that can flip back through 360º for ultimate versatility. In this case it is the IPS 1920 x 1200 panel that’s great for productivity work, but has a 45% NTSC colour gamut so creators should check out the OLED-equipped Yoga 9i instead. On the plus side, the power-friendly IPS panel means theYoga 7i has a proper all-day battery life (up to 14.5 hours) or up to a crazy 25.5 hours if playing video. All in all, it’s a great deal at 37% off with the checkout code EOFY24.

While we may have picked three very specific models here, there’s plenty more where they came from. If you’re after a different laptop, or would rather pick up a monitor or desktop PC, you can browse all of Lenovo’s early EOFY deals to find your heart’s desire. Best of all, if you use any of these products for work, they’ll be tax deductible too, maximising your savings.