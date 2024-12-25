Boxing Day steal: Ninja's Creami just dropped to AU$188, its lowest-ever Aussie price

Looking to take your health and fitness seriously this new year? Whether it’s improving your deadlift numbers, running a 5K or levelling-up your marathon time, the hardest part is often sticking to a diet. The Ninja Creami ice-cream maker aims to help with that by churning out lower-calorie sweet treats that let you treat yourself with (at least a little) less guilt.

Currently at the lowest price we've ever seen thanks to Amazon's Boxing Day sale, Ninja's cult-status ice cream machine is on sale in Australia – and available for delivery to New Zealand – for just AU$188 / NZ$215.99! This smashes the previous low of AU$235.99 / NZ$246.72 that we saw during Black Friday.

Lowest price Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker (NC300): was AU$299 now AU$188 at Amazon Save AU$111 The lowest price we've ever seen on the Ninja Creami, it can be used to create homemade ice cream, smoothies, sorbets, gelato and beyond. Plus, you'll get three tubs and everything you need to start pumping out restaurant-quality desserts in no time. If you're looking to nail those new-year goals without ditching your icy treats, this is the deal for you.

I probably shouldn't mention this – it will do your fitness goals no favours – but the Ninja Creami is equally good at churning decadent caramel, crushed-Oreo and peanut butter-filled homemade ice cream as it is healthier ones.

Still, though, the main use case, and what it’s gained notoriety on social media for, is its ability to turn healthy, low-calorie and high-protein ingredients into a frozen treat that actually resembles the texture of real sugar- and fat-filled ice cream.

Of course, there are tasty lower-calorie options at the supermarket, but any one that comes close to actually satisfying that craving for ice cream will cost you about AU$10 a tub. (Maybe AU$5 if you catch them while heavily discounted.) At just one pint a week (we know you'd have more if you could), that's AU$260 a year – far exceeding the cost of this machine. And, while grabbing all the ingredients you want isn't exactly free, it can be worth it to know exactly what you're putting in. Both for health reasons and so you can perfectly craft it to what your tastebuds need.

We've recommended the Ninja Creami at various price points, and we thought it was a great deal whenever it saw a significant price drop. We've never seen it this low before, though. If you love ice cream but are aiming to take control of your health in 2025, this is without a doubt the Boxing Day deal for you.