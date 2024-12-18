Forget Boxing Day TV sales - this 85-inch Samsung QLED is already under AU$2,000

The general consensus suggests if you want a truly big screen TV at home, then you need to spend equally big money. But JB Hi-Fi has thrown two fingers up to that notion with a staggering 50% price cut on the 85-inch variant of the Samsung Q60D TV, bringing its price in line with the much smaller 65-inch model.

Samsung Q60D (85-inch): Save AU$1,898 It’s not often you’ll find an 85-inch TV for under AU$2,000 and especially not one from Samsung. The Q60D may be the brand’s more entry-level focused model, but it still packs a punch when watching movies and TV. If you’ve been wanting to get truly big-screen thrills in your main room, this is a sensational deal to pounce on.

The Q60D is one of Samsung’s entry-level models in its range of 4K QLED screens. That does mean it goes without some features found on more premium – and much more expensive – screens, the biggest of which is 120Hz support for gaming. However, if you’re not a gamer, then there is plenty to love about this giant telly and as we found in our Samsung Q60D TV review, it was capable of delivering punchy, vivid colours, while managing to “maintain a natural look” when viewing 4K HDR content.

While it’s inherently not going to challenge the best OLED TVs for black levels due to its QLED panel and LED backlighting, the Q60D still does a fine job with darker scenes, unearthing good levels of shadow detail and keeping backlight blooming to a minimum. It’s also a bit of a whizz when it comes to outright detail. Although, again, this is predominantly when watching 4K HDR content.

Features-wise, Samsung has specced the Q60D TV well, with support for HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. But, as with all Samsung screens, there’s no Dolby Vision support. While it might not be able to support 120Hz gaming, it does at least still benefit from Samsung’s Gaming Hub for quick and easy access to settings during gameplay, and it supports Cloud gaming apps from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now and more. Samsung’s Tizen OS is also onboard, which we consider to be one of the better TV operating systems out there, with easy access to all the best streaming services.

It would be fair to say that sound isn’t the Samsung Q60D’s strongest feature, but it’s not alone in this regard in the world of flat-screen TVs. If you want immersive sound to go with your big-screen immersion, we’d suggest tagging on one of the best soundbars.

We said in our review of the Samsung Q60D that, at full price, it was in danger of being outperformed by more affordable screens from the likes of Hisense and TCL. But with this huge 50% discount, the 85-inch model represents stunning value.

