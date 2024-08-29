Roborock slashes prices by up to $700 in a massive robot vacuum sale for Labor Day

The best robot vacuums enable you to put your feet up while your house becomes magically cleaner than it was. These types of vacuums are becoming increasingly popular with the likes of Shark, Dyson, and Roomba all offering impressive products.

One of the brands to challenge the big names in this market is Roborock and to celebrate its tenth anniversary the manufacturer has launched some incredible deals across a wide range of its products as part of the Labor Day sales.

• Browse the full Roborock sale

One of our favorites is the S8 MaxV Ultra at Roborock for $1,099.99 (was $1,799.99). This is an 8-in-1 powerhouse of a robot vacuum and mop that we scored highly here at TechRadar for its reliable cleaning across carpets and hard floors. With a premium design, intuitive app and terrific customisation options, it's an impressive all-in-one home cleaning solution.

If you're on more of a budget, though, then take a look at the Q5 Pro Plus at Roborock for $329.99 (was $699.99). This device lacks more of the premium features available on pricier alternatives but still offers an Auto-Empty Dock and solid overall cleaning performance for the price.

We've got more info on these two deals, plus a few other highlights from the latest Roborock robot vacuum sale below.

Today’s best Roborock robot vacuum deals

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra: was $1799.99 now $1,099.99 at Roborock

The 8-in-1 S8 MaxV Ultra is Robodock's most premium and professionally featured robot vacuum. It masters corners and edges like a pro and moves around obstacles like they're no problem at all. As well as incredible cleaning capabilities, users also get a built-in intelligent voice assistant that makes it easier to use than a lot of other models.

Roborock Qrevo Plus: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Roborock

One of the downsides to a lot of robot vacuums is that they struggle around the edges of objects, including around the legs of tables and chairs. The Qrevo Plus has no such problems thanks to its FlexiArm Design mop. You'll also get a multifunctional dock that not only empties the robot but also cleans it. Incredible technology for under $600.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: was $1,599.99 now $899.99 at Roborock

A massive $700 off one of Roborock's best robot vacuums is not to be sniffed at in the Labor Day sales. This device is all about minimising robot maintenance. It does this by providing an all-in-one docking system, a Riser Brush and a Mopping System. It might be hard to justify the full retail price, but at under $900, the cost is a little more palatable.

Roborock Q5 Pro Plus: was $699.99 now $329.99 at Roborock

At the more affordable end of robot vacuums, you'll find the Roborock Q5 Pro Plus. With over a 50% discount, it'll be hard to find a more discounted product. Despite being a budget-friendly option, this robot vacuum still includes auto-emptying functionality, 5500Pa High Power Suction, and a DuoRoller Brush. This all combines to provide a great clean while you get on with something else or put your feet up.

Roborock makes some impressive robot vacuums and one of our favorites is the S8 MaxV Ultra, which we reviewed very recently. We were impressed by the results with the vacuum "excelling at the basics, offering reliable cleaning of hard floors and carpet". With this device, you get a well-built robot that cleans your house beautifully.

Despite not being a household name, Roborock is challenging the likes of Shark and Dyson for the title of the best robot vacuum. Their lineup is improving all the time with the latest models better than they've ever been – and are even more tempting following these big discounts.

We’ve got all the best deals on the cheapest robot vacuums and we've put together a selection of the best robovacs to suit different needs. With the holiday sales seasons in full swing, it's also worth keeping an eye out for new deals over on our Labor Day appliance sales hub.