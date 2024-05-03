Dyson’s Supersonic Origin hair dryer just hit an all-time low price in Australia

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has maintained its position as one of the best hair dryers you can currently buy. But with Dyson usually comes a high price tag, although admittedly you are paying for quality. Now you can have quality without the high price thanks to this bonkers eBay Plus deal, which brings the Dyson Supersonic Origin down to an all time low of just AU$336.75 .

Please note that this deal is exclusively for eBay Plus members as part of eBay Plus Weekend. If you’re not yet a member, you can currently sign up for AU$10 for an entire year (usually AU$4.99 per month) by visiting eBay Australia.

The original Supersonic wasn’t cheap when it first launched, but fortunately Dyson released a secondary model, known as the Supersonic Origin. The main difference between the Dyson Supersonic and the Supersonic Origin is that the latter comes with fewer attachments to style your hair. But if you’re happy to forego the extra nozzles, you can save yourself a lot of money.

eBay Plus exclusiv... Dyson Supersonic Origin | AU$549 AU$336.75 at Dyson eBay with code PLUSW25 (save AU$212.25) With a huge AU$212.25 saving when you enter code PLUSW25 at checkout, it makes the Dyson Supersonic Origin the cheapest it’s ever been in Australia. As mentioned, it doesn’t have all of the same attachments the more expensive original Supersonic ships with, but you do still get a conventional styling concentrator to help tame your hair during drying.

The Supersonic Origin is only available in the black / nickel colourway on Dyson’s eBay store, which some may think looks a little plain when compared to the more colourful Supersonic, but we think the low price trumps it. Plus, you also get a two-year Dyson guarantee included.

If you would prefer the original Supersonic, that too is on the receiving end of a $50 discount at Dyson’s eBay store bringing it down to AU$599. You’ll just need to remember to enter the code PLUSW100 at checkout.

