Dyson’s Supersonic Origin hair dryer just hit an all-time low price in Australia
This hair-raising deal is one of the standouts from the eBay Plus Weekend sale
The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has maintained its position as one of the best hair dryers you can currently buy. But with Dyson usually comes a high price tag, although admittedly you are paying for quality. Now you can have quality without the high price thanks to this bonkers eBay Plus deal, which brings the Dyson Supersonic Origin down to an all time low of just AU$336.75.
Please note that this deal is exclusively for eBay Plus members as part of eBay Plus Weekend. If you’re not yet a member, you can currently sign up for AU$10 for an entire year (usually AU$4.99 per month) by visiting eBay Australia.
The original Supersonic wasn’t cheap when it first launched, but fortunately Dyson released a secondary model, known as the Supersonic Origin. The main difference between the Dyson Supersonic and the Supersonic Origin is that the latter comes with fewer attachments to style your hair. But if you’re happy to forego the extra nozzles, you can save yourself a lot of money.
Dyson Supersonic Origin | AU$549 AU$336.75 at Dyson eBay with code PLUSW25 (save AU$212.25)
With a huge AU$212.25 saving when you enter code PLUSW25 at checkout, it makes the Dyson Supersonic Origin the cheapest it’s ever been in Australia. As mentioned, it doesn’t have all of the same attachments the more expensive original Supersonic ships with, but you do still get a conventional styling concentrator to help tame your hair during drying.
The Supersonic Origin is only available in the black / nickel colourway on Dyson’s eBay store, which some may think looks a little plain when compared to the more colourful Supersonic, but we think the low price trumps it. Plus, you also get a two-year Dyson guarantee included.
If you would prefer the original Supersonic, that too is on the receiving end of a $50 discount at Dyson’s eBay store bringing it down to AU$599. You’ll just need to remember to enter the code PLUSW100 at checkout.
- For more great deals on Dyson products, check out the latest Dyson promo codes or for more eBay discounts, check out the latest eBay Australia voucher codes
You might also like
- Dyson knows its new pro-grade Supersonic hair dryer looks like a pipe – in fact, they're proud of it
- Dyson's upgraded Supersonic hair dryer promises better scalp care, but that's not what has me most excited
- Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk review: a show-stopping lamp meant to last you 60 years
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of retailers. Hailing from the United Kingdom, Max spent a combined five years writing for What Hi-Fi? and Pocket-lint, before moving to Australia in 2018. After a brief stint writing for men’s lifestyle publications, Max is back to working on his first passion of technology.