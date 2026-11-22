Solar is booming in the UK, it seems

UK rooftop solar installations pass 270,000 for 2026

It's a new record in a single year

The official figures don't include plug-in solar kits

More rooftop solar installations have been set up in the UK in 2026 than any previous year, new government figures show, with the count currently standing at more than 270,000 with a month or so of the year remaining.

The data comes from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), the organization responsible for certifying the technology and protecting consumers in the UK. Around this time last year, the figure had just nudged up above 203,000 for 2025.

"This shows just how quickly the small-scale renewables industry is growing and leading the UK's transition to home-grown energy, as more people than ever invest in low-carbon technologies to power their homes," MCS Managing Director Lisa Cooke said in a press statement, while predicting further growth in the years ahead.

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"Britain's rooftops are powering a solar revolution," said Miatta Fahnbulleh, the UK government Energy Secretary. "From homes and community centres to football clubs, households and communities are putting up panels, generating their own electricity and taking control of their energy bills."

From Cardiff to Leicestershire to London

The Cardiff Principality Stadium has benefitted from solar energy this year (Image credit: Cardiff Principality Stadium)

The official government announcement included plenty of examples of where people are taking advantage of solar power: 3,250 solar panels were switched on at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium this year, while more than 1,200 panels have been installed at Ascot Racecourse, expected to provide 9% of its electricity needs annually.

Another 19,000 solar panels have been fitted at Aldi's new £500 million distribution centre in Leicestershire, enough to power the whole site when they're all being fully utilised. Another 2,370 panels were fitted above New Spitalfields Market, in what's said to be the largest rooftop solar installation in London.

The government is tying in the news with its pledge to have 35% of energy demand met by electricity by 2035 — which should go some way to reducing our reliance on fuel burning in domestic and industrial settings, even if fossil fuels can generate electricity too.

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While plug-in solar kits aren't included in these particular figures, 2026 was also the year that these 'balcony' solar setups became legal in the UK, so we can expect even more of the UK's electricity to be powered by sunshine in 2027.

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