The Italian-made Gaggia Classic espresso machine will make your kitchen at least 50% more stylish this Cyber Monday

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday deal on a great quality manual espresso machine, and you don't have miles of space on your kitchen counter, the Gaggia Classic Pro is the machine for you - and it's now available for just $423.99 (was $549) at Amazon.

It's the one I have in my own kitchen, and it's such a great little machine, it's the benchmark by which I judge all others. It's beautifully designed, is made in Italy, is tough enough to handle daily use with ease, and is the perfect option if you're looking for your first manual espresso maker. Note that the Classic Pro here also has an upgraded steam wand compared to the standard Gaggia Classic.

If you're not in the US, scroll down this page for a list of today's best Gaggia Classic deals where you are. Looking for something different? Take a look at our complete guide to the best Cyber Monday espresso machine deals.

Today's best Gaggia Classic Pro deal

Gaggia Classic Pro: was $549 now $423.99 at Amazon The Gaggia Classic Pro is one of the best manual espresso machines you can buy, and a perfect option if you're a beginner. It's super simple to use and maintain, and will help you get a good grasp on basic barista skills. With over $100 off, it's a brilliant deal this Cyber Monday.

This machine doesn't have its own grinder, so you'll need to buy one separately if you're planning to use whole beans (which I thoroughly recommend - coffee starts to lose its aromas not long after it's ground). Take a look at Amazon's best Black Friday coffee grinder deals for some great burr grinders from brands like Krups and KitchenAid.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US