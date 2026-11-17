Two new elegant organisers for your AeroPress

Black and premium Stainless Steel editions

Prices from $39.95 / £34.99 / AU$69.95

It's that time of year again: you want to buy presents for the ones you love but they've already bought everything for themselves. But if someone you care about is an AeroPress enthusiast, we've got good news: the new AeroPress Organiser Stand could well be the perfect present. And if you too are an AeroPress aficionado, they would be a useful addition to your own coffee corner.

There are two versions of the stand, one in black and an even smarter-looking one in stainless steel. The two designs are slightly different, but they're both made for people who take coffee seriously.

(Image credit: AeroPress)

AeroPress Organiser Stand: features and pricing

The two stands share the same design DNA as other AeroPress products, with the black model matching the original AeroPress and the stainless steel one matching the more premium 'presses.

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The Black edition of the Organiser Stand is designed to keep things tidy and features two hanging compartments to store the plunger and chamber of all AeroPress coffee makers except the Premium, Go and Go Plus. There are filter and filter cap holders and it's designed to take up very little countertop space: it's just 20cm x 20cm and 23cm high.

The Stainless Steel Edition is a more luxe version of the organiser, with three hanging compartments instead of two and a narrower profile. It has a silicone accessory holder for your scoops and stirrers and that can be easily lifted out to access taller accessories.

Both products are available now from the AeroPress website. The Black Edition has an list price of $39.95 / £34.99 AU$69.95 and the Stainless Steel is $129.95 / £94.99 / AU$199.

AeroPress is currently discounting both on its US website: the Black Edition is currently $29.97 and the Stainless Steel is $99.95.

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