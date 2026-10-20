Last orders! Breville’s Birthday Sale ends in 24 hours – save an extra 10% on already-discounted espresso machines with our exclusive code

It’s been a busy month for coffee machine maestro, Breville. Not only did it celebrate International Coffee Day at the start of the month, but this October is also the company’s birthday month. And to mark the occasion, you can save up to AU$550 on a range of top-performing espresso machines.

And that’s not all, as you can save a further 10% on discounted models with our exclusive Breville coupon code. Alternatively, you can use our exclusive promo code sitewide on the complete range of Breville appliances.

You’ll need to hurry though, as the Breville Birthday Sale comes to a close at 11:30pm AEDT 21 October.

Breville is, of course, responsible for some of the best coffee machines in Australia, and as a result, it can make choosing the ideal model for your household a little bit trickier. To help guide you to cafe-quality coffee at home, I’ve picked out some of my favourite models below. All of them have received an initial discount, and I’ve listed the final price after our 10% discount code has been applied.

Exclusive Breville Australia: enjoy an extra 10% off with our exclusive code Ends: Dec 31, 2026 Get code

Save 17% (AU$149.90) Breville Barista Express Impress (BES876): was AU$869 now AU$719.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Barista Express Impress is one of the true standout models in Breville's repertoire. Key to its success is the Impress tamping lever, which ensures you apply the same tamping force to your ground beans each time for optimal results. It also benefits from smart dosing, which will automatically correct the grind size if the machine detects the previous espresso was under- or over-extracted.

Save 28% (AU$419.90) Breville Barista Touch: was AU$1,499 now AU$1,079.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Barista Touch is a great choice for anyone who wants to see the drink they're hoping to make. A large colour touchscreen dominates the front panel, with a drinks menu to swipe through. Making adjustments to your coffee is a breeze, and combined with a compact integrated grinder, tamping functionality, auto-dosing, and auto milk frothing, and even Thermo Jet technology for quick heat-up times, it's practically foolproof.

Save 15% (AU$514.90) Breville Oracle Jet: was AU$3,349 now AU$2,834.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Oracle Jet is no doubt an investment, but one that's well worth it if you take your coffee seriously. It too gets a large colour touchscreen, making it easy to select and see whatever drink you want. It will grind and tamp for you (and give intelligent feedback), and can steam milk (including non-dairy) automatically too. Plus, it heats up and is ready to use in seconds.

Save 18% (AU$99.90) Breville Bambino Plus: was AU$549 now AU$449.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances If it's a more simple coffee maker you're after, then the Bambino Plus deserves your attention. It make look basic, but it's rather intelligent, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter (you will need a separate grinder), insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. There's very little you need to do other than simply enjoy the results.

Save 25% (AU$179.90) Breville Barista Express: was AU$719 now AU$539.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Barista Express is about as iconic as they come. It has everything one needs for cafe-quality coffee at home, including built-in grinding, dosage control and a hand tamp. You can also customise the water volume and temperature for the perfect espresso. While it's available in various colours, the three different shades of black work out to be the most affordable once our coupon code is applied.