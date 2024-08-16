With a $20 discount at Amazon right now, this Levoit air purifier deal is a breath of fresh air
This 20% discount is pure bliss
Whether the air quality in your home is being affected by inner city pollution or pollen from the countryside, an air purifier is a great way to filter out some of those airborne nasties. We were stoked to see that there’s a great offer on a purifier from one of our favorite air purifier brands – you can currently get the Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier at Amazon for $79.99 (was $99.99).
Thanks to the 20% discount, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier at Amazon, with the previous lowest being $84.98. If you’re looking for an air purifier from a reputable brand that won’t break the bank then this is definitely one worth considering, especially now that it’s $20 off.
Today's best Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier deal
We loved the Levoit Core 300S and the Levoit 600S, so we've got high hopes for the Core 300-P. This is the lowest we've ever seen it available for, and with this fabulous 20% off, we can't help but be big fans.
We’ve previously tested very similar models, the Levoit Core 300S, and the Levoit 600S. Both received an impressive four-and-a-half stars, and reviews on Amazon follow the same suit for the Core 300-P, with an average of 4.7 stars out of 5.
The Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier offers versatility thanks to a range of filter choices to suit your needs, and, as a result of its QuietKeap technology, Levoit states that sleep mode is as quiet as 24 decibels, so it shouldn’t disrupt your slumber.
If you’d like to explore alternative options before committing, we’ve curated a list of the best air purifiers. Conversely, if you happen to be on the lookout for a fan for the remainder of the summer months, we’ve put together a selection of the best fans too.
