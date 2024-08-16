With a $20 discount at Amazon right now, this Levoit air purifier deal is a breath of fresh air

Whether the air quality in your home is being affected by inner city pollution or pollen from the countryside, an air purifier is a great way to filter out some of those airborne nasties. We were stoked to see that there’s a great offer on a purifier from one of our favorite air purifier brands – you can currently get the Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier at Amazon for $79.99 (was $99.99) .

Thanks to the 20% discount, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier at Amazon, with the previous lowest being $84.98. If you’re looking for an air purifier from a reputable brand that won’t break the bank then this is definitely one worth considering, especially now that it’s $20 off.

Today's best Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier deal

Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier: was $79.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

We loved the Levoit Core 300S and the Levoit 600S, so we've got high hopes for the Core 300-P. This is the lowest we've ever seen it available for, and with this fabulous 20% off, we can't help but be big fans.

We’ve previously tested very similar models, the Levoit Core 300S , and the Levoit 600S . Both received an impressive four-and-a-half stars, and reviews on Amazon follow the same suit for the Core 300-P, with an average of 4.7 stars out of 5.

The Levoit Core 300-P Air Purifier offers versatility thanks to a range of filter choices to suit your needs, and, as a result of its QuietKeap technology, Levoit states that sleep mode is as quiet as 24 decibels, so it shouldn’t disrupt your slumber.