It seemed like it might never happen, but the weather is finally starting to turn cooler — and if you're anything like me, you'll soon be reaching for your thickest socks and jumpers. I won't go as far as turning the heating on though, because the Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 air purifier and heater is now just £237 (was £399) in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

I'm a naturally chilly person (I keep a heated pad under my desk year-round) and I've been on the lookout for a compact fan heater to keep myself snug when working from home, and this Blueair model is perfect. Not only does it warm a small- to medium-sized room in the colder months, it also serves as a cooling fan during summer heatwaves, and filters dirt and allergens out of the air all year round.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

This three-in-one device got the seal of approval from our reviewer Becca Caddy, so I know it'll be a reliable buy. "One feature I particularly liked was the way the purifier automatically ramped up when air quality dropped and then settled back down once conditions improved," she said. "It meant the unit never felt like it needed to run at full power all the time."

That's great news considering the cost of fuel, and combined with this huge Prime Day discount, makes it a great value alternative to cranking up the central heating.

Today's best Blueair deals

UK deal Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 T10i Air Purifier : was £399 now £237 at Amazon A heater isn't just for winter — not when it's also an air purifier to tackle allergens, and a cooling fan to keep you comfortable during heatwaves. This clever app- or remote-operated unit is all three, and with 41% off, it's great value in Amazon's pre-Prime Day sale.

Unlike some of the best air purifiers we've tested here at TechRadar, the T10i won't look out of place in your home office, kitchen, or bedroom. Its off-white colour and minimal styling mean it feels premium without trying too hard. We also appreciate its anti-tip sensor, which switches the unit off automatically if it's knocked over.

The mobile app is excellent too, letting you adjust the Blueair's settings, set schedules, and even set it to activate based on your location. Want your room to start heating or cooling so it's comfortable when you arrive home? You can do exactly that.

You don't need to reach for your phone each time you want to change the T10i's settings, though. It also has a top-mounted control panel and remote control. Alternatively, you can link it to Amazon Alexa and control it from an Amazon Echo speaker via voice commands.

For us, the only real drawback was the price, but with this pre-Prime Day deal, that's no longer an issue.