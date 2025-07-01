This fan will cover you in a blanket of cool air as you sleep – I need one right now
I'm suffering in the heat, but the Shark TurboBlade could solve all my problems
Perhaps the worst thing about a heatwave is the disrupted sleep. Everyone loves the hot weather when they're sitting in a park with a cold drink and a sunhat, but it's a whole lot less fun at 1am when it feels like you're lying in the inside of a volcano.
I've tested and written about many of the best fans on the market, but the one I'm dreaming about right now is the Shark TurboBlade. It looks like no fan I've seen before – the vibe is kind of like if a windmill and an air purifier had a baby. But in action, it's a lean, mean cold air machine – and it has a feature that makes it especially good for sleep. This fan scored an impressive four stars in our Shark TurboBlade review (I didn't write that one, but I've also tested this model out and can attest to its effectiveness).
The 'arms' each blast out a blade of concentrated air. They can be individually angled (up / down, left / right) and pivot so they're sitting side by side or stacked vertically. The whole thing sits on a telescopic pole, meaning the setup is height-adjustable too. Here's the best bit: for sleep, you can set the arms up horizontally, at the right height for your bed, and angle them so they're pushing a cool blanket of air over you as you snooze. Dreamy.
The TurboBlade is on the pricier side, and if you'd prefer something cheaper, there are plenty of alternatives on the market to choose from. Here are three more of my favorites.
It won't deliver an air blanket, but this tower fan is packed with useful smart features, including an Auto mode that senses the temperature and amps up or down as required, to keep you consistently cool. Learn more in our Dreo Smart Tower Fan 519S review.
This Meaco circulator fan oscillates up and down as well as side to side, swishing the cool air throughout the room. This style of fan is perfect for cooling larger areas. Read our full MeacoFan 1056P air circulator review for more info.
The FlexBreeze is one of the most versatile fans on the market: it can be used indoors or outside, corded or cordless, and as a tall pedestal or a tabletop fan. It also comes with a mister attachment for enhanced cooling. Read more in our Shark FlexBreeze review.
