This five-star rated Ninja Air Fryer is slashed to a terrific low price at Amazon
Save £70 on the high-capacity Ninja Foodi AF3000UK
Given the wild number of documentaries focusing on the tech launched by Channel 5 over the last couple of months, it's clear that air fryers still aren't going anywhere. Safe to say, we're fans too, especially when you can get a great deal on one of the best models you can buy.
You can head to Amazon to pick up the Ninja Foodi AF3000UK Air Fryer for £149 (was £219.99). That's the best price we've seen this year for the popular kitchen gadget and just £10 more than the record-low price from Black Friday. In the US, you can pick up the near-identical Ninja DZ201 8-Quart Air Fryer at Amazon US for $159.95 (was $199.99)
It's also a terrific price for an air fryer we gave the full five stars in our Ninja Foodi AF300UK review for its rich suite of functions, impressive results with multiple foods, and the handy ability to sync cooking times. With scores like that and a discount as good as this, now's a great time to add one of the best air fryers to your kitchen countertop.
Today's best Ninja Air Fryer deals
Ultimately, it's one of the best air fryer deals if you want a high-end machine at a more palatable price. If you want to pay less, I've included several other offers below on air fryers we'd recommend that might better suit your budget or needs.
