The 3 best cheap air fryer deals in Ninja's official Black Friday sale

If you're looking for a cheap air fryer this Black Friday, you're in luck – the Ninja Black Friday sale has just started, with huge savings on some of the company's most popular appliances. To save you time, I've rounded up all the best offers for you right here, along with details of Black Friday deals from other retailers like Currys, Argos, and Amazon, in the cases where you can save even more by opting for a different colourway.
My favorite deal is the Ninja Deluxe Double Stack XL Air Fryer for £219 (was £269.99). Our reviewer gave the original Ninja Double Stack five stars thanks to its innovative design, and this extra large version gives you even more cooking space to work with (with virtually no heat leakage between the two baskets). It's one of the best air fryers you can buy today, and at this price it's even easier to recommend.
Today's best Ninja air fryer deals
There's a huge £80 off this bundle in Ninja's Black Friday sale, which includes a set of cooking tongs and an apron, and has a colour scheme exclusive to Ninja's online store. Our reviewer Carrie-Ann Skinner gave this air fryer four stars out of five, saying "When it comes to making crisp foods, the Ninja Foodi Max excels."
If you don't need the accessories and aren't in love with the copper-coloured handles, you can get the same air fryer in black or white for £169.99 in the Black Friday sale at Currys.
Ninja has beaten both Currys and Amazon with this great deal on the award-winning Double Stack XL, which lets you cook whole meals while taking up minimal space on your worktop. We gave the regular Double Stack a full five stars, and this extra large version gives you even more space. If you'd prefer a more subtle look, the grey version is the same price at Argos.
If your appetite is smaller, the regular sized Ninja Double Stack is on sale for a record-low £179.99 at Amazon.
Ninja has cut £20 off this single-drawer air fryer, beating today's best prices at Argos, Currys and Amazon, and it's thrown in a pair of tongs and an apron for good measure. This model has a surprisingly large capacity considering its footprint, making it a solid choice for smaller kitchens, and its drawer is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Ninja is one of the biggest names in air fryers, but it's not your only option. If you can't see an air fryer that fits your needs or budget here, take a look at our roundup of all the best Black Friday air fryer deals, which includes offers from other big brands including Cosori, Tefal, and Tower.
If you happen to have come across this page from the US then you'll need to wait a bit longer for Ninja's Black Friday sale to start, but you can sign up for VIP access as soon as it does.
