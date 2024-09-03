One of Ninja's best air fryers is down to its cheapest price of the year at Amazon

What's not to love about air fryers? They are fast and efficient, and they ensure that your food tastes great every single time. There's no better brand at the moment than Ninja and they've got a stonking deal on one of their most popular models at the moment. That means you can get the Ninja Foodi Max AF400 Air Fryer at Amazon for £169.99 (was £249.99).

This incredible 32% discount brings the list price down by a whopping £80. We're unlikely to see a price reduction like this for a while so if you're on the lookout for one of the best air fryers then this offering from Ninja is a great shout.

Today’s best Ninja Air Fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Max AF400 Air Fryer: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer is an ideal option for larger families or individuals wanting to cook two foods at the same time. The device offers six different presets to make this one of the easiest air fryers to use. With an £80 discount, we think this is a perfect time to get an air fryer or upgrade your old one to this large capacity dual drawer model.

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer is one of those kitchen gadgets that you can't believe you ever lived without. It replaces both your oven and your microwave and makes it possible to cook two different foods in two different ways, both at the same time. This makes it possible to cook your main food item alongside any sides.

The versatility of this air fryer is incredible. There's a Max Crisp setting that's perfect for toasted sandwiches and other options including Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Read more about what we thought of this versatile appliance in our Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400 review.

We have an abundance of air fryer deals on at the moment so you'll be sure to find the right product for your needs. To get you clued up, we also have a how to buy an air fryer guide to get you started.