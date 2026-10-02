The Ambiano Vertical Air Fryer is returning to Aldi stores very soon

It's a dead ringer for the Ninja Double Stack, and costs just £49.99

Aldi's £34.99 coffee maker is back as well, and in stock now

Aldi's Ninja Double Stack air fryer dupe is finally coming back, and you can be first to know when it arrives in your local store. The Ambiano Vertical Air fryer was originally scheduled to arrive in stores on 1 October, but the launch has been delayed a little. Bookmark Aldi's in-store availability guide and you can be first to know when it's in your local store.

The Ambiano is strikingly similar to the award-winning Ninja Double Stack, and although it doesn't give you quite the same set of features, it's no slouch in the cooking department. The Ambiano offers two temperature-controlled baskets in the same two-tier format as the Double Stack, with nine cooking presets that you can select using a touch-sensitive control panel. However, you don't get the Double Stack's syncing function, which allows both drawers to finish cooking at the same time

The Ambiano doesn't have Ninja's handy racks either, which allow you to cook two different foods in each drawer, though Aldi does offer air fryer accessories for each, including various liners and trays.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

The Ambiano Vertical Air Fryer isn't the only appliance returning to Aldi's shelves — the Ambiano Capsule Coffee Machine is making a comeback as well. This compact coffee maker has a 650ml water tank, accepts Nespresso Original style pods, and costs just £34.99. It's available now, while stock lasts.

If you want a machine that will brew Nespresso Vertuo pods instead, your best choice is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, which can often be found for around £49 during sales events like Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which takes place next week. I'll be tracking all the best offers on coffee makers, and will keep you updated on the very best discounts.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to grab the best deals, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial that will cover the whole sale period, and give you extra benefits like free delivery and access to Prime Video.

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