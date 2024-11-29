These excellent Black Friday Fitbit deals on the Versa 4 and Sense 2 may be the last we ever get
Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 are discounted heavily
Black Friday may be drawing to a close now, but the Black Friday deals certainly aren't going anywhere. In my capacity as Senior Fitness and Wearables Editor, I've been looking hard at your Samsung, Apple, and Garmin watch deals, but the Black Friday Fitbit deals, in particular, have gone from strength to strength, with big discounts and lowest-ever prices across much of Fitbit's current lineup.
A bittersweet pair of otherwise excellent deals are the discounts on the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. This summer, news broke that Google wasn't going to be continuing the Versa and Sense lines that so many people loved, as the watches clashed with Google's own Pixel Watch 3, which uses Fitbit architecture for its health and fitness tracking.
This means that in the US, you can find the Fitbit Versa 4 for just $119.95 on Amazon, down from $199.95, while the Sense 2 can be found for just $179.95 (down from $249.95). In the UK, you can get the Versa 4 for just £126.99, while the Sense 2 goes for £168.
Check out both deals in full below. This may be your last chance to get a great deal on two rapidly disappearing smartwatches.
Today's best Black Friday Fitbit Versa 4 deals
The Fitbit Versa 4 is back down to the tremendous sale price of $119, 40% off. It's not quite the lowest-ever price of $105, but this deal looks unlikely to be beaten in Black Friday sales this year.
A whopping 36% off the Fitbit Versa 4 will not be sniffed at. With Google sunsetting the Versa range in favor of its own Pixel Watch, £70 off might be as good as it gets this Black Friday. You'll get Fitbit's usual array of fitness tracking powered by a delightful 1.58-inch display that makes viewing your metrics a breeze.
Today's best Black Friday Fitbit Sense 2 deals
The Fitbit Sense 2 brings advanced fitness and health tracking with a vibrant display, sleep, ECG, SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and more. Usually a hefty $250, it's now down to $179.95, a big $70 saving.
The most advanced Fitbit on the market is now 38% off, saving you £100 on the usual price of £269. With up to six days of battery life, it features advanced health metrics like SpO2, ECG, stress detection, personalized Sleep Profiles, and more.
While it's true that Fitbit fans have been disappointed with Google's handling of the brand, there's plenty to recommend these watches. They're both on our Best Fitbit list, they both boast up to a week of battery life (in comparison with even the best Apple Watch's 36 hours), and they come with six months of the 4.5 star Fitbit Premium service. Check out our Fitbit Premium review for more info here.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.