The Garmin Instinct 2's new lowest-ever price is enough to justify skipping the Instinct 3

While the new Garmin Instinct 3 might be the best Garmin watch for the great outdoors in 2025, these stunning deals on its predecessor is enough to make picking the old one a viable option.

Right now at Amazon, you can score the Instinct 2 for just £147 in the UK, or $189 in the US. That's a new record-low price on both sides of the pond, which gets you a formidable outdoor watch for a fraction of the price of the new model.

So if you want some of the same great battery life, outdoor durability, and heart rate tracking as the Instinct 3 for less than half the price, check out these savings.

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2 deals

Garmin Instinct 2: was £219 now £147.72 at Amazon The Instinct 2 is down to just £147.72 in the UK, a new record-low price and fully 33% off the RRP. Poke around in the different configuration options and you'll find similar savings on the Solar model, too.

Garmin Instinct 2: was $299 now $189.16 at Amazon This $110 discount shaves $10 off the previous low price and saves you a whopping 37% off the standard Instinct 2. Just like the UK deal, shopping around the different configurations on Amazon will also yield big savings on the Solar model and other options.

Our Garmin Instinct 3 review hailed the new model as a winning fitness watch and a worthy successor to the old model, but the Instinct 2 is still a very capable option, especially at these incredibly low prices.

When it comes to choosing between the two, know the newer model has a colorful AMOLED display and a new built-in flashlight. However, it shares the same polymer chassis housing and heart rate monitor as the old one. The Instinct 3 also debuts new SatIQ GPS technology.

Conversely, the older model is slimmer, still features advanced training tools, and crucially offers much longer battery life (up to 28 days on a single charge). You'll also get Garmin's industry-leading health metrics and features like Body Battery and the Morning Report recovery tool. The Instinct 2 also boasts great fitness profiles for tracking running, hiking, cycling, swimming, and more.

The Instinct 3 starts life at $399/£349, so this saving on the 2 is seriously worth considering as a great starter Garmin, a gift, or even a backup/spare device.