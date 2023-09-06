The Apple Watch 8 crashes to $309 ahead of rumored Apple Watch 9 release

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch 9 at next week's Apple September event – and that means there's never been a better time to grab a deal on the still-fantastic Apple Watch 8. Amazon has the Series 8 smartwatch on sale for $309 (was $399) right now – that's a massive $90 discount, and the lowest price we've seen in months.



The Apple Watch 8 was released last year, and it's still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to health features including a temperature sensor, an ECG function, and sleep tracking, plus safety features such as crash and fall detection. You're also getting all the fantastic features people love about the Apple Watch, including the always-on display and all-day battery life.



Today's deal brings the price down to just $309, which is only $30 more than the record-low we briefly saw during this year's Amazon Prime Day sale. If you're looking for a cheaper Apple Watch, Amazon also has the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 (was $249).

Apple Watch 8 deal – on sale for $309 at Amazon

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $309 at Amazon

More Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm), 2022: was $499 now $429 at Amazon

Amazon also has the Apple Watch 8 with cellular on sale for $429. That's the best deal we've seen this year, and only $40 more than last year's Black Friday price. An Apple Watch with a cellular plan means you can text, call, get directions, and play music even when you don't have your iPhone to hand.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

Looking for a budget smartwatch? You can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 at Amazon right now. That's the lowest price we've ever seen, and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 41mm), 2022: was $329 now $299 at Amazon

If you want LTE connectivity with your smartwatch, Amazon also has the 2022 Apple Watch SE with cellular on sale for $299 – just $30 more than the record-low price we briefly saw in March. An Apple Watch with a cellular plan means you can text, call, get directions, and play music even when you don't have your iPhone with you.

