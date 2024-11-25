Our favorite cheap Garmin just crashed to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon
This incredibly cheap Garmin deal is making me think twice about recommending the Apple Watch SE on Black Friday
If you haven't noticed, the Black Friday deals have already started, even though the main event doesn't officially kick off until later this week. We're tracking deals on a ton of smartwatches and fitness trackers, and our top cheap pick for best Garmin watch 2024 has just had its price slashed to a new all-time low, making it an even easier pick, and one to rival the Apple Watch SE.
That's because right now, you can score the Vivoactive 5 at Amazon for just £178.99, a massive saving on the usual price of £249 and £20 cheaper than the previous best deal.
We've extensively tested every Garmin on the market and rate the Vivoactive 5 as the best cheap Garmin thanks to its generous price tag, great AMOLED display, and extensive workout tracking.
Today's best Black Friday Garmin Vivoactive 5 deals in the UK
With an AMOLED display, GPS, health tracking, sleep monitoring, and up to 11 days of battery life, the Vivoactive is a stellar budget pick at just £178.99, a new low, and some 28% off the £249.99 RRP.
Today's best Black Friday Garmin Vivoactive 5 deals in the US
In the U.S., you can save $100 off the Garmin Vivoactive 5's RRP of $299. Available in all four colors, it's the lowest-ever price we've seen on the best cheap Garmin going.
In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review we loved the upgraded AMOLED display, on-watch streaming capabilities, and its wealth of health and sports tracking options.
It might not have as many buttons as other Garmins, but at this budget price it's a fantastic budget pick. It's a great (and cheaper) alternative to the Apple Watch SE that'll work with both iPhone and Android. It's a much more rounded pick than Garmin's specialized Forerunner range, however, if you do want a great Forerunner, you can score the Forerunner 55 for just £119 at Amazon, or the Forerunner 255 for £195.
This is definitely one of the best Black Friday Garmin deals we've seen so far, but do shop around our list in case you find something more to your taste. We're tracking savings on the Forerunner, Fenix, and Instinct range.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.