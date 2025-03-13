Get free earbuds and an extra strap with the impressive Huawei Watch GT5
The Huawei Watch GT5 was one of my favorite smartwatches of 2024. With an eye-catching design, cracking interface, and amazing battery life there's a lot to love about one of the best smartwatches around. And now I've spotted a great deal on it too as part of the manufacturer's latest anniversary sale
Until March 18, you can buy the Huawei Watch GT5 for £199.99 (was £229.99) and you'll also get a strap and pair of FreeBuds SE 2 thrown in for free. The same freebies are also available with the GT5 Pro if you'd prefer that more advanced watch with its excellent golf features.
The GT5 is an excellent smartwatch on its own at this discount price, but with this deal, you also bag two excellent freebies: a strap and a pair of FreeBuds SE 2. The earbuds retail at £69.99 and deliver high-resolution Sound, multi-mode Active Noise Cancellation and 28 hours of music playback. This is a nice little package for under £200.
In our Huawei Watch GT5 review, we described the watch as "a gorgeous-looking mid-range fitness tracker" that goes beyond budget health and fitness trackers. This is a smartwatch with a comprehensive offering including accurate tracking and measurements thanks to Huawei TruSense.
We also love the battery life that lasts seven days when used intensely or 14 days if only minimal tracking is utilized. Having to charge it only once a week means you'll be enjoying it more than ever. If you're looking for a stylish smartwatch that has excellent health and fitness tracking at a great price then this deal is for you.
